International business briefs | India’s gems and jewellery exports hit five-year low on US sales slump

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An employee shows gold necklaces to customers at a jewellery store in Mumbai, India, on January 30 2026. Picture:

Mumbai — India’s gems and jewellery exports in the 2025/26 fiscal year dipped 3.3% from a year earlier to their lowest level in five years, as shipments to top buyer the US nearly halved, a leading trade body said on Wednesday, reflecting the impact of tariffs and duties.

Gem and jewellery exports in the year to the end of March fell to $27.72bn, the lowest since 2020/21, when pandemic-led lockdowns disrupted trade, and down from $28.7bn in the previous year, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

Shipments to the US fell 45% from a year earlier to $5.09bn, as exports were disrupted for several months after Washington imposed reciprocal tariffs and later added a further 25% duty on Indian goods, GJEPC data showed. Reuters

Meta Platforms reinstated AI assistants from rivals on its WhatsApp messaging service for a fee. Picture: (Dado Ruvic)

EU targets Meta over WhatsApp AI assistant access

Brussels — The European Commission said on Wednesday it intended to impose interim measures on Meta Platforms after the US tech giant moved to reinstate AI assistants from rivals on its WhatsApp messaging service for a fee.

“The commission notified Meta that the revised policy seems to have the same effect of excluding third-party AI assistants from WhatsApp and thus appears at first sight to be in breach of EU competition rules,” the EU’s executive arm said in a statement.

In March, Meta told the commission it would allow AI rivals on WhatsApp for a year subject to the payment of a fee. Reuters

NOV warns of lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue. Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

NOV warns earnings to miss on war-linked delays

Bengaluru — NOV said on Wednesday its first-quarter revenue and earnings will come in below its prior outlook due to delays in equipment deliveries and higher logistics costs linked to the war in the Middle East.

Shares of the oilfield equipment and services provider fell nearly 3% in premarket trading.

The company estimated the conflict reduced revenue by about $54m and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation by about $32m.

“These challenges disproportionately affected quarter-end deliveries of capital equipment and products, including spare parts, in the region, while our more service-oriented offerings were less affected,” said CEO Jose Bayardo. Reuters

The Burj Al Arab will shut for eighteen months. Picture:

Burj Al Arab closes for 18-month renovation amid slowdown

Bengaluru — Luxury hotel Burj Al Arab in Dubai will shut during a major 18-month renovation, a staff member confirmed on Wednesday, its first since opening in 1999 and at a time when tourism in the region has slowed due to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The hotel’s owner Jumeirah said in a statement on Tuesday the work would be carried out in phases over some 18 months and would be led by Paris-based interior architect Tristan Auer. It did not specify that the property would be closed during the renovation.

The staff member said the hotel is offering alternative accommodation in nearby hotels to guests with bookings during the work. The period of closure is subject to change, the person said. The sail-shaped hotel, one of Dubai’s best-known landmarks and the flagship property of the Jumeirah group, suffered some damage when debris from an interception of an Iranian drone attack hit its facade in early March. Reuters

The new AI assistant is designed to help users carry out tasks across its suite of software for editing photos, videos and other digital content. Picture: ADOBE

Adobe launches AI assistant to automate creative software tasks

San Francisco — Adobe said on Wednesday it was releasing a new AI assistant designed to help users carry out tasks across its suite of software for editing photos, videos and other digital content.

The Firefly AI assistant is designed to take orders from human creative professionals about what results they want for a piece of content and then autonomously tap into Adobe’s software tools, such as Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere ⁠Pro, to get that outcome.

The new capabilities will also be available to users of Anthropic’s Claude AI model through a connector to Adobe, though Adobe did not disclose the financial arrangements between the firms. Reuters