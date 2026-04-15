Jane Street in $6bn deal for CoreWeave’s cloud services

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The investment will bring Jane Street’s position in CoreWeave to about $1.44bn. Picture:

Bengaluru — Trading firm Jane Street has committed about $6bn for CoreWeave’s cloud services, marking the third major deal for the Nvidia-backed neocloud company in a week and underscoring surging demand for computing capacity.

Jane Street also made a $1bn equity investment in CoreWeave at a purchase price of $109 per share, the companies said on Wednesday. That represents a discount of 7% to CoreWeave’s last closing price.

The investment will bring Jane Street’s position in CoreWeave to about $1.44bn, according to LSEG data, making the firm the fifth-largest shareholder in the company.

CoreWeave last week struck a multi-year deal with Claude-creator Anthropic to supply the AI company with computing capacity. It also announced an expanded $21bn deal with Meta, expanding a $14.2bn agreement the pair signed last year.

Neoclouds

So-called neoclouds such as CoreWeave and peer Nebius are seeing a massive surge in demand as companies race to secure the computing capacity required to develop and run AI models. Neoclouds provide hardware and cloud capacity as services to other firms.

CoreWeave’s close ties to Nvidia have also given it an edge, making it a supplier of advanced AI chips that tech giants are after. The company has a market valuation of $61.61bn, up from the $23bn valuation it notched in its market debut last year.

Shares of New Jersey-based CoreWeave, which have surged nearly 64% so far this year, rose marginally in premarket trading.

CoreWeave has said it would spend $30bn-$35bn this year in capital expenditure, more than double its 2025 spending, owing to purchases of more Nvidia chips, data centre buildout and securing power for the facilities.

Saddled with ballooning financing costs, CoreWeave reported long-term total debt of more than $14bn since December.