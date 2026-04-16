Renault targets seven models in India by 2030

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French vehicle maker Renault will have seven models in India by 2030, including battery electric vehicles, as it steps up its product push in the world’s third-largest automotive market, its global CEO, Francois Provost, said on Thursday.

The company wants India to rank among Renault’s top three global markets by 2030 and aims to capture about 5% of market share in the country by the end of the decade, Provost said at an industry event in Chennai.

Renault, which does not have a presence in the US and China, is doubling down on India, a market it expects will play a key role in developing new models and boosting sales for the French carmaker globally.

“Our ambition goes beyond ‘India for India’ in growth and product,” Provost said, adding the firm sees the country as “a technology hub, an export hub and a strategic asset on a global scale”.

The carmaker expects electrified vehicles to account for about half its sales in India by 2030 and plans to introduce cars across hybrid, electric and compressed natural gas powertrains.

Renault will introduce small cars measuring less than 4m in length as part of its expansion in entry-level segments.

Provost said India is emerging as a major source of global engineering and innovation for Renault, and the company aims to generate about €2bn worth of exports from the country by 2030.

Global vehicle makers including Japan’s Toyota and Suzuki and China’s SAIC Motor are increasingly deepening investments in India, betting on rising domestic demand and its growing role as a hub for automotive production and engineering.