International business briefs | Evoke targets $304m takeover of Bally’s Intralot

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Gamblers place bets on sports at a William Hill outlet in Monmouth Park, Oceanport, New Jersey, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Bengaluru — William Hill UK and 888 owner Evoke confirmed on Monday that it is in talks with Greek lottery and gaming firm Bally’s Intralot regarding a takeover proposal at 50p per share, valuing the betting group at £225.3m.

The proposed deal is expected to be an all-share combination with a partial cash alternative, Evoke said in a statement confirming recent media speculation.

One of the firms hit hardest by the UK government’s tax hikes on the industry, Evoke had said in March that it would shut a number of betting shops from May, as it continued reviewing strategic options for the company, including a potential sale. Reuters

SK Hynix's new SOCAMM2 module is designed for use with Nvidia’s Vera Rubin chips. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

SK Hynix starts mass output of module for Nvidia

Seoul — SK Hynix said on Monday it is set to begin mass production of Small Outline Compression Attached Memory Module 2 (SOCAMM2) designed for use with Nvidia’s Vera Rubin chips.

SOCAMM2 is a module that adapts low-power memory, which was previously used mainly in mobile products such as smartphones, for server environments. It is designed to be a primary memory solution for next-generation AI servers. Reuters

A coffee farmer sprays her trees with pesticide near Uganda's capital, Kampala. Picture: REUTERS/HEREWARD HOLLAND

Gold and coffee boost Uganda’s exports in February

Kampala — The value of Uganda’s exports in February jumped 66.8% year on year, helped by higher earnings from shipments of gold and coffee, the finance ministry said in a report.

During the month, the East African country shipped goods worth $1.4bn, up from $839.3m exported in the same month last year, a report seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

Uganda, which is Africa’s largest exporter of coffee, has also emerged as a major processor and exporter of bullion in recent years. Reuters

A cyclist passes the headquarters of Gazprom Germania, in Berlin, Germany, on April 1 2022. Picture: FABRIZIO BENSCH/REUTERS

Germany to privatise Gazprom unit seized in 2022

Bengaluru — Germany will begin privatisation of the unit of Gazprom seized by Berlin post Russia’s 2022 assault on Ukraine, its CEO told the Financial Times in an interview published Monday.

The division, now known as Sefe, also intends to raise €1.5bn-€2bn through a capital increase to fund the expansion of the business which runs infrastructure assets, the newspaper said. Reuters

The vast capabilities of Mythos to code ​at a high level have given it a ​potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, experts say. Picture: Reuter/Dado Ruvic (Picture: DADO RUVIC/Reuters)

Banks keep close eye on Anthropic’s new AI model

Frankfurt — Banks are in close contact with their European regulators regarding Anthropic’s new AI model Mythos, Christian Sewing, president of the German banking association and CEO of Deutsche Bank, said on Monday.

He said that the banking association would further discuss the topic later on Monday after talks last week.

“It’s certainly not something that’s causing panic or setting off any alarm bells on our end right now, but it’s definitely something we need to keep in mind in our day-to-day risk management and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” he told journalists.

The vast capabilities of Mythos to code ​at a high level have given it a ​potentially unprecedented ability to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, experts say, prompting greater scrutiny from some regulators globally. Reuters

The government has earmarked about €1bn for the measures. Picture: (Picture: JACK TAYLOR/Reuters)

Dutch government offers temporary tax breaks

Amsterdam — The Dutch government on Monday announced temporary tax breaks to compensate for rising fuel prices and said it would prepare further measures in case the energy crisis worsens.

The government earmarked about €1bn for measures that include temporary tax relief for commuters, truck drivers and fishermen, but not the lower fuel taxes that many of them had asked for.

The measures also include support for homeowners to reduce their energy consumption and targeted support to help people on lower incomes with their energy bills. Reuters