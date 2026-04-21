International business briefs | Cost-control measures lift 3M’s quarterly profit

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Bengaluru — 3M posted a rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as cost-control measures helped the Post-it maker offset inflationary and tariff-linked pressures.

The industrial giant has been cutting expenses, hiking prices and rolling out new products and customer service initiatives to cushion its margins, as geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility increases costs and threatens to worsen inflation.

The company’s quarterly adjusted profit came in at $2.14 per share compared with $1.88 a year ago.

First-quarter net sales rose 1.3% from a year ago to $6bn. Reuters

The ZEW German investor morale index is at its lowest since December 2022 at minus 23.3. Picture: (IP Glopal)

German investor morale falls on energy supply fears

Berlin — German investor morale has sunk to its lowest level in more than three years in April as businesses start to feel the economic consequences of the Iran war far beyond price increases, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday. The institute’s morale index fell to minus 17.2 points in April, below the minus 5.0 points expected by analysts polled by Reuters and well down from last month’s minus 0.5 points.

It was the lowest reading since December 2022 at minus 23.3.

“Businesses are concerned about long-term shortages of energy supply, and this discourages investment and weakens the effect of government stimuli,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach. Reuters

The Unilever European Works Council says a formal consultation process will be established. Picture: Reuter/Dado Ruvic (Dado Ruvic)

Unilever Europe workers call for job protections in merger

London — Unilever’s European workers are seeking long-term job protections in talks with management over a likely merger of the firm’s food business with McCormick, seeking similar terms to those won in the Magnum ice cream spin-off last year.

The Unilever European Works Council (UEWC), which represents about 20,000 Unilever employees in Europe and Britain, met CEO Fernando Fernandez last week to discuss the merger, according to a memo seen by Reuters and previously unreported.

“A formal consultation process will be established, comparable to the procedures used during the ice cream separation and productivity programme,” the memo stated, based on the UEWC’s conversation with Fernandez. Reuters

A driverless, electric truck by Einride. Picture: SUPPLIED

Swedish trucking company partners with Amazon

Bengaluru — Swedish trucking company Einride said on Tuesday it had partnered with Amazon.com to deploy 75 manually operated electric heavy-duty trucks and supporting charging infrastructure across five US locations for the e-commerce giant’s freight network.

Einride said its proprietary optimisation software, Saga AI, will be used to manage electric vehicle execution for select Amazon loads, including charging planning.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed. Reuters

CATL has launched its latest-generation battery. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

CATL’s new battery offers 1,000km driving range

Beijing — China’s CATL on Tuesday launched its latest-generation flagship battery, featuring technological advancements that enable a lighter battery pack to deliver 1,000km driving range per charge.

Gao Huan, CATL’s chief technology officer, said the new Qilin battery was designed to address growing demand from automakers facing increasingly stringent energy efficiency regulations both in China and abroad.

The company also launched an upgraded Shenxing battery capable of being charged from 10% to 98% in less than seven minutes. Reuters