Boeing narrows loss as jet deliveries hit post-Covid high

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A 737 MAX jet on the final assembly production line at Boeing’s plant in Renton, Washington.

By Dan Catchpole

Seattle — Boeing reported a much smaller first-quarter loss than analysts expected on Wednesday, a sign of continued operational recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic and years of crises that dented its reputation and left it with a mountain of debt.

The aerospace giant posted a $7m net loss for the quarter, narrower than a $31m loss during the same period 12 months ago. The core loss per share of 20c was far lower than the 83c average loss expected by analysts.

“We’re off to a good start and continue building on our momentum with stronger performance across our business,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a memo to employees after the results were released.

“Working together, we’re making strides to strengthen our culture and restore trust with our customers while growing our record backlog to nearly $700bn,” he said.

Burning cash

Boeing burnt through $1.5bn cash in the quarter, due in large part to significant spending to expand capabilities for 787 production in South Carolina and military jet production in the St Louis area, as well as opening a new 737 MAX production line in Everett, Washington.

The company produces about 42 of its best-selling single-aisle jets a month and expects an increase to 47 a month by the end of the year.

Ongoing efforts to certify the 737-7 and 737-10, the smallest and biggest MAX variants, respectively, and the 777X also contributed to the cash burn.

The company began test-flying a new anti-icing system for the 737 MAX engine, a major impediment to certification, industry publication the Air Current reported on Tuesday.

Boeing expects US regulators to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10 this year, with the first deliveries to follow in 2027.

Money in space

Revenue at Boeing’s commercial jet division rose 13% to $9.2bn, buoyed by its highest first-quarter deliveries since 2019. However, it still lost $563m in the quarter.

The US aircraft company’s defence and space division’s earnings rose 50% to $233m in the first quarter, during which its Space Launch System rocket, a joint venture with Northrop Grumman, successfully launched Nasa’s Artemis II mission around the moon.

Analysts and company leadership expect the company to continue benefiting from increased defence spending around the world amid wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Last year, the Pentagon awarded the company the contract for the country’s first sixth-generation fighter, the F-47, and it is a finalist for the US Navy’s sixth-generation F/A-XX fighter.

Boeing Global Services, the company’s steadiest performer, booked a 3% increase in operating income of $971m. However, its operating margin dropped slightly to 18.1%, which company leadership attributed to the $10.6bn sale last year of its digital aviation services subsidiary Jeppesen, a top earner for the company.

Boeing recorded a loss of 11c per diluted share in the first quarter, compared to a 16c loss per diluted share in the first three months of 2025.