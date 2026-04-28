Bertelsmann merges music firms behind Kylie Minogue and Miles Davis

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By Klaus Lauer and Cian Muenster

Bertelsmann will combine its music division BMG with rival Concord in a deal that would create the world’s fourth-largest music company behind industry leaders Universal, Sony and Warner, the German media group said on Tuesday.

The cash-and-stock transaction will give Bertelsmann a 67% stake in the enlarged company, while Concord’s shareholders will get a 33% stake and a one-time cash payment of $1.16bn.

The combined company is expected to generate pro forma revenue of $2.2bn and core profit of $730m in 2026, making the deal among the biggest in the music industry’s history.

BMG and Concord are among the largest independent music companies. BMG works with artists including Bruno Mars and Kylie Minogue, while Concord is home to recordings by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Miles Davis and REM.

Job cuts

“In terms of overall value, this is one of the biggest deals in our more than 190-year history,” Bertelsmann CEO Thomas Rabe said. “We do not disclose a company valuation, but you can assume the enterprise value is in the double-digit billions,” he added.

Music deals are currently done at earnings multiples of about 15-20 times, Rabe said, which would imply an enterprise value of about $13bn using the midpoint of that range, a Reuters calculation showed.

Rabe added that the music business has an above-average core profit margin of 33%, and that synergies from combining the businesses, IT and AI would lift profitability further.

He said job cuts were unavoidable, but gave no figures.

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld, who will take over as Bertelsmann CEO in 2027, will serve as chair of the combined group, while Concord CEO Bob Valentine will become CEO.

Bertelsmann said it expects no major regulatory hurdles and aims to close the transaction in September or October.

Concord is owned by the Michigan Pension Fund, an investment managed by US-based asset manager Great Mountain Partners.