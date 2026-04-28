International business briefs | Coca-Cola lifts outlook despite bottle shortages and oil costs

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Bengaluru — Coca-Cola raised its annual profit expectations on Tuesday, betting that strong demand for its pricier beverages and sodas in the US could help offset the impact of bottle shortages due to higher energy prices from the Iran war.

It topped quarterly revenue and profit expectations, with volume growth of 3%. Revenue of $12.47bn beat estimates of $12.24bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. The company’s adjusted EPS was 86c, exceeding estimates of 81c.

Coca-Cola now expects annual comparable EPS to grow 8%-9%, compared with a prior view of a 7%-8% rise. Reuters

Jet fuel shortages threaten summer travel. Picture: DAVID GRAY/GETTY IMAGES

Jet fuel shortage looms as Iata cites Iran war fears

Geneva — The jet fuel crisis tied to the war in Iran could hit Asia hardest first as a shortage during the peak summer period in the northern hemisphere becomes a growing concern, the head of the International Air ​Transport Association (Iata) said on Tuesday.

The crisis would then impact Europe, followed by Africa and Latin America, Willie Walsh said, with some flight cancellations in order if fuel is rationed.

“I think we will see airlines starting to reduce some of their schedules as we go towards the peak summer period in anticipation of some fuel shortages,” he said.

Still, he expects travel to continue, unlike during the peak of the Covid pandemic when air travel effectively ground to a halt. Reuters

BP’s first-quarter profit has more than doubled year. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied )

BP profit doubles as Iran war boosts oil trading

London — BP’s first-quarter profit more than doubled year on year to $3.2bn — its highest since 2023 — the British oil major reported on Tuesday, beating expectations by 20% after the Iran war boosted its oil-trading results.

Its customers and products business, which includes oil trading operations, recorded a profit before interest and tax of $3.2bn, its highest level since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, beating an average analyst estimate of $2.5bn.

Results at BP’s gas and low carbon and oil production and operations units came in slightly below expectations. Reuters

Rising market volatility, private credit concerns and geopolitical uncertainty pushed investors to rely more on market analytics and risk assessment tools, says S&P. (123RF)

S&P Global profit jumps on demand for analytics products

Bengaluru — Financial information company S&P Global reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday on strong demand for its data and analytics offerings amid geopolitical uncertainty.

Revenue from S&P’s ratings segment jumped 13% to $1.3bn in the three months ending March 31. Revenue from its market intelligence unit rose 8% to $1.3bn. Total revenue increased 10% to $4.17bn. It reported EPS of $4.69, compared with $3.54 a year earlier.

Rising market volatility, private credit concerns and geopolitical uncertainty pushed investors to rely more on market analytics and risk assessment tools, helping firms such as S&P Global. Reuters

Kimberly-Clark warns of the impact of rising oil prices. Picture: 123RF

Kimberly-Clark warns of $170m hit from oil prices

Bengaluru/London — Kimberly-Clark warned on Tuesday that persistently higher oil prices could add up to $170m in costs in the second half of the year if oil prices were to persist at the $100-per-barrel level. But it kept its annual forecast unchanged as demand for its personal care products held up.

The warning echoes concerns across the consumer goods sector, with peers including Procter & Gamble also flagging rising input costs as the Middle East conflict drives up oil prices.

It posted sales of $4.16bn in the first half, surpassing estimates of $4.09bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. On an adjusted basis, its EPS was $1.60, compared with $1.62 a year ago. Reuters

Excluding one-time costs, Invesco earned a profit of $260.8m. Picture: (123RF/Ismagilov)

Asset manager Invesco’s profit rises on strong inflows

Bengaluru — Invesco reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher income fees, as investors rushed to rejig their portfolios amid worries about AI-driven software disruption and the war in the Middle East.

Invesco had $2.2-trillion in assets under management as of March 31, compared with $1.88-trillion, a year earlier. Its investment management fees rose 25.6% to $1.38bn, and total net flows rose to $33.3bn from $32.6bn a year ago.

Excluding one-time costs, Invesco earned a profit of $260.8m, or 57c per share, compared with $200.5m, or 44c per share, a year earlier. Reuters