Avis Budget heads for sixth straight day of declines

By Shashwat Chauhan
Shares of Avis Budget were headed for a sixth straight session of declines on Wednesday after the car-rental firm reported a second consecutive quarterly loss and a major investor cut its stake in the company.
The company’s stock has had a roller-coaster ride this month, hitting an all-time high of $847.7 on April 22 before plunging more than 78%.
Analysts had attributed the stock’s eye-watering surge to a short squeeze — where investors betting against the company are forced to unwind their positions due to a rapidly rising share price.
Short interest on the stock last stood at about 69% of its free float, according to data analytics firm Ortex, falling from an all-time high of 94.2% of free float recorded last week.
Avis was down 6.4% at $170.76 in early trading, and the stock was the third most trending ticker on retail investor forum Stocktwits.
The New Jersey-based company reported a narrower first-quarter loss of $8.01 a share on Wednesday, compared with a loss of $14.35 a share a year ago.
Meanwhile, filings on Tuesday show that a majority investor, hedge fund Pentwater Capital Management, had sold millions of Avis shares between April 22 and April 23.
Pentwater and SRS Investment Management — another hedge fund —own more than 64% of Avis’ total outstanding shares, according to data compiled by LSEG. Pentwater, which has cut its stake from around 7.77-million shares to about 4.33-million shares, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Avis reported a 4% rise in first-quarter revenue to $2.53bn, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.43bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Per LSEG calculations, the company recorded an adjusted loss of $7.85 a share, compared with expectations of a loss of $6.84 a share.
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