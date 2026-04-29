Mercedes-Benz and VW join fight against UK mis-selling redress scheme

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The financial services arm of VW said on Wednesday that it had asked the courts to help clarify elements of the compensation plan hours after Mercedes-Benz confirmed it was also among those challenging the scheme.

By Agency Staff

Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are among four groups to challenge a £9.1bn (R257.8bn) consumer redress scheme imposed by Britain’s markets regulator on the UK motor finance industry for mis-selling historic motor loans.

The financial services arm of VW said on Wednesday that it has asked the courts to help clarify elements of the compensation plan hours after Mercedes-Benz confirmed it is also among those challenging the scheme.

“We support redress for customers who were genuinely disadvantaged, but it is also important that any scheme is lawful, fair and properly targeted,” a spokesperson for Volkswagen Financial Services UK said.

The move is disappointing for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which said three lenders and a consumer group are challenging a compensation scheme designed to draw a line under a 17-year scandal. It did not identify the lenders.

“We are considering our approach and will set out more later this week,” a spokesperson said.

The FCA in March trimmed the final bill for one of Britain’s costliest financial mis-selling scandals in an attempt to balance its duty to protect consumers from harm, promote growth and ward off legal challenges.

The scheme is designed to compensate consumers for inadequately disclosed commissions paid by lenders to motor dealerships and where contractual ties between lenders and dealerships were not properly visible to customers.

The FCA had hoped the first payments to consumers, estimated at £830 per vehicle loan agreement, would start this year. But legal challenges can be lengthy and costly.

Banks including Lloyds, Santander, Barclays, specialist lender Close Brothers and the finance arms of vehicle manufacturers have collectively set aside billions of pounds for compensation.

South African bank FirstRand has raised its provisions to R17.7bn and is considering exiting the UK over the claims.

Leading banks are not challenging the scheme, though Santander UK, the Spanish bank’s British arm, set aside €207m more to cover redress costs on Wednesday.

Sky News first reported that Mercedes-Benz planned to challenge the scheme and that Volkswagen was expected to follow suit.

BMW said that though it does not agree with every aspect of the redress scheme, it believes it provided the fastest, easiest route to resolution for customers. Credit Agricole declined to comment.

Consumer group Consumer Voice said on Monday it has also filed a legal challenge because the FCA scheme “systematically undercompensates consumers”.