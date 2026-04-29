UBS profit beats forecasts as market turmoil lifts trading boom

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A UBS logo is pictured on the branch of the Swiss bank in Lucerne, Switzerland. Picture: DENIS BALIBOUSE/REUTERS

By Ariane Luthi

Zurich — Swiss bank UBS reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by record trading revenue amid market turbulence triggered by the Iran war.

Days after Switzerland published a banking bill that could require it to find an extra $20bn in core capital, UBS posted net profit of $3bn in the first quarter of 2026, up 80% year-on-year and beating an average estimate of $2.3bn in a company-provided poll of analysts.

UBS shares were up more than 4% in mid-morning trading.

Revenue in the UBS investment banking division jumped 27% year-on-year, boosted by an all-time high in its trading arm, with record income in the bank’s equities and foreign exchange, rates and credit businesses.

Underlying revenue in the investment bank’s M&A and IPO advisory section was also up, helped by a standout quarter in equity capital markets, the bank said.

In global wealth management, underlying transaction-based income rose 17%. The division attracted net new assets of $37bn with positive flows across all regions.

Inflows of $5.3bn in the Americas marked a turnaround after wealth outflows in this key growth market clouded a profit jump in the previous quarter.

Markets have remained broadly resilient so far in the second quarter, reflecting expectations that a durable diplomatic solution to the Iran war is achievable, UBS said in a statement.

However, risks are elevated and conditions could change quickly, which may affect client sentiment, it added.

Capital rules

UBS reasserted its intention to repurchase at least $3bn of shares in 2026, saying it was on track to do so by the end of July and aimed to do more by year-end, depending on visibility of parliamentary deliberations on capital rules.

“Overall an encouraging set of results, albeit we expect focus will once again be on the Swiss capital proposals and what this means for future buybacks,” Citi analysts said in a note.

CEO Sergio Ermotti told investors that UBS feels comfortable about accelerating its share buyback programme thanks to progress with the integration and its very strong business performance but needs more clarity on capital rules.

“It’s premature to talk about the magnitude of what we’re going to do in the second half of the year,” Ermotti said, adding that UBS would not jump to any strategic conclusions before parliament has taken a final call on regulation.

A stricter Swiss banking bill aims to prevent a repeat of the traumatic collapse of Credit Suisse, which UBS acquired in a state-engineered emergency takeover in 2023.

The Swiss government last week granted UBS concessions but stuck to its key demand that the bank fully capitalise its foreign units, an item on which parliament is the final arbiter.

UBS will continue to engage constructively on Swiss capital rules, CEO Sergio Ermotti said. “These developments do not, and will not, change who we are as a firm.”

The bank is on track to complete integration of Credit Suisse by year-end, unlocking potential for further growth and efficiency gains, UBS said.

Integration-related expenses dropped in the first quarter, and an additional $800m in cost reductions brought total cumulative savings to $11.5bn, it said.

UBS cut staff levels by about 1,500 full-time employees in the quarter.