International Companies

Anthropic sealing AI joint venture with Wall Street firms

The firms will reportedly sell AI tools to private equity-backed companies

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Reuters

Anthropic logo. (Dado Ruvic)

Bengaluru ― Anthropic is finalising an about $1.5bn joint venture with Blackstone, Goldman Sachs and a handful of other Wall Street firms to sell AI tools to private equity backed companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Anthropic, Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman are anchoring the deal, and each company is expected to invest roughly $300m, the report said, adding that Goldman Sachs is also set to be a founding investor, putting in about $150m.

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