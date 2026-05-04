Dubai airports ramp up as airspace reopens after war disruption

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

By Agency Staff

Dubai — Dubai Airports’ operations and flights are being ramped up now that United Arab Emirates airspace is fully clear, with capacity increasing in line with available routing, CEO Paul Griffiths said on Monday.

UAE’s aviation ​authority said on Saturday that air ‌traffic had returned ​to normal after precautionary ​measures introduced on February 28, at the ​start of ​the Iran war, were ‌lifted.

Despite disruption from the conflict, Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports have handled more than 6-million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and more than 213,000 tonnes of cargo, with travel demand through Dubai remaining strong, Griffiths said in a LinkedIn post.

Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest international travel hub, handled 18.6-million passengers in the first quarter of 2026, down from 23.4-million a year earlier, the Dubai media office said on Monday.

“Demand for travel through Dubai remains strong, and DXB is well positioned to progressively increase capacity and support airlines and guests through a period of continued adjustment,” Griffiths added.

Before the war broke out and Gulf airspace closures disrupted traffic for nearly two months, DXB was expected to handle close to 100-million passengers this year, its operator said on February 11.