Lufthansa hikes fares and cuts costs to offset $2bn jet fuel hit

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An aircraft of German air carrier Lufthansa at Berlin Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld, Germany, on April 21 2026. Picture:

By Joanna Plucinska

London/Berlin ― Lufthansa kept its 2026 profit outlook on Wednesday, saying hedging, higher fares and cost cuts would help offset a €1.7bn jet-fuel hit to costs, sending shares up 6% even as labour strikes cloud the year ahead.

The group would mitigate the impact of higher jet fuel in the next quarters “through increased revenue from ticket sales, optimised network planning, and further cost-saving measures”, Lufthansa said in a statement.

The airline said the crisis in the Middle East, which had sent jet-fuel prices surging due to a drop in supply, was boosting demand as travellers rerouted via its hubs.

“We expect fuel supplies at our hubs to be secure up to and including June,” CFO Till Streichert told journalists. Streichert is a former finance chief of Vodacom South Africa.

Nevertheless, the airline group is preparing for potential disruptions. For instance, stopovers for refuelling could be made on long-haul flights to Asia and Africa.

European airlines are expected to be shielded from the initial fallout of the jet fuel shock in the first quarter, though some, such as Air France-KLM, have adjusted their outlooks for 2026 with jet fuel prices set to remain high.

Lufthansa reported an adjusted operating loss of €612m in the January-March period compared with a loss of €659m projected by a company-compiled analyst poll. That is an improvement from an adjusted operating loss of €722m a year ago.

The airline maintained its forecast for 2026 of a higher adjusted operating profit than the €1.96bn it earned in 2025.

Streichert said the outlook would be maintained “provided there are no fuel supply bottlenecks or further strikes”.

Lufthansa cabin crew and pilot unions called for strikes throughout April, which cost the airline €150m. Lufthansa issued two profit warnings in 2024 due to costs linked to labour disruptions.

Lufthansa is pursuing an ambitious turnaround programme across its airlines, aiming to boost its profit margin to 8%-10% in 2028-30. The airline has already cut 20,000 flights this summer to limit capacity amid jet fuel shortage worries.