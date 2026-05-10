Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote targets new refinery in Kenya

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Bengaluru — Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote is looking at Kenya as the site of a 650,000-barrel-a-day oil refinery that he intends to build in East Africa, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing an interview with him.

“I’m leaning more towards Mombasa because Mombasa has a much larger, deeper port,” Dangote said in the interview.

The report comes after Kenyan President William Ruto said last month that East African countries were discussing plans for a joint oil refinery at the Tanzanian port of Tanga that is modelled on Nigeria’s Dangote operation.

However, Dangote, in the interview, compared Kenya’s Mombasa to Tanzania’s Tanga port and said, “Kenyans consume more. It’s a bigger economy.”

“The ball is in the hands of Ruto,” he said. “Whatever the president says is what I’ll do,” he said.

Dangote estimated it would cost $15bn-$17bn to build the refinery, the FT report said.

East Africa imports all of its refined petroleum products, mainly from the Middle East, leaving the region vulnerable to the supply disruptions and price spikes that have been seen during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Africa’s richest man Dangote, at an infrastructure summit in Nairobi last month, said he could replicate his 650,000-barrel-a-day Nigerian refinery in East Africa, provided governments in the region supported the initiative.