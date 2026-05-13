Tencent’s 9% growth misses forecast as it ramps up AI investment

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By Agency Staff

Beijing/Singapore — Tencent Holdings reported first-quarter revenue and net profit below expectations on Wednesday as the Chinese tech giant ramps up investment in AI in an increasingly crowded market.

The Shenzhen-based company posted revenue of 196.5-billion yuan ($28.94bn), up 9% year on year but short of the 198.96-billion yuan analysts had forecast. Net profit came in at 58.1-billion yuan, missing estimates of 61.42-billion yuan.

Revenue growth was driven by gaming, with domestic takings rising 6% and international revenue up 13%. Flagship titles including Honour of Kings and Peacekeeper Elite sustained user engagement, while tactical shooter Delta Force also contributed.

Online advertising revenue rose 20% to 38.2-billion yuan, helped by AI-driven targeting. Last month Tencent unveiled Hunyuan 3.0, its most advanced large language model and its first major release since hiring former OpenAI researcher Yao Shunyu to lead its AI platform development.

The launch underscores Tencent’s efforts to narrow the gap with rivals ByteDance and Alibaba, which analysts say have moved more aggressively in deploying AI. Tencent said in March it would increase AI spending this year, including investment in proprietary models. President Martin Lau said the company plans to raise capital expenditure in 2026, without giving details.

Total capex was about 79-billion yuan last year, up from 77-billion yuan in 2024. First-quarter capex rose to 31.9-billion yuan from 27.5-billion yuan a year earlier.

Chip shortages

The investment push comes as Tencent and other Chinese tech companies face difficulties securing advanced chips from Nvidia due to US export restrictions.

Speaking on a post-earnings call, chief strategy officer James Mitchell said the situation is expected to ease as domestically designed AI chips progressively increase production, making more capacity available.

Tencent spent 1-billion yuan promoting its Yuanbao AI chatbot during the Lunar New Year holiday as it seeks market share in China’s competitive AI sector.

Alibaba will exceed its planned investment of 380-billion yuan on AI over three years, it said on Wednesday, after reporting quarterly results that were squeezed by high levels of spending. It did not give details of any target to replace the existing one that was announced early last year.

In the quarter to March, the company’s profits came under pressure from investment in AI and cloud infrastructure, as well as ongoing spending on the quick commerce segment that covers deliveries made within 60 minutes. Adjusted earnings per American Depository Share of 0.62 yuan fell well short of analyst estimates of 5.79 yuan.