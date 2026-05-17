Berkshire invests in Delta and Macy’s amid portfolio shakeup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Passengers at the Delta Air Lines check-in at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on November 13 2025. Picture:

By Jonathan Stempel

New York — Berkshire Hathaway has disclosed a new $2.65bn investment in Delta Air Lines and a small stake in Macy’s, and said it sold many of its smaller stock holdings including Amazon.com, UnitedHealth Group and the credit card networks Visa and Mastercard.

The changes were part of a portfolio reshuffling in the first quarter, which followed the promotion of Greg Abel to succeed legendary investor Warren Buffett as Berkshire’s CEO.

Berkshire said on Friday in a regulatory filing that it also more than tripled its share stake in Google parent Alphabet, which at $16.6bn has become one of its largest common stock investments. Berkshire also more than doubled its stake in the New York Times and said it owned 9.4% of that company’s stock.

The filing contained Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire’s US-listed stock holdings on March 31, which comprised most of its $288bn equity portfolio.

Berkshire bought $15.94bn and sold $24.09bn of stocks in the January-to-March period.

Equity portfolio

Most stock sales were likely directed by Abel who, based on prior disclosures, inherited most of Berkshire’s equity portfolio including the portion belonging to Todd Combs, a Buffett protégé who left in December to join JPMorgan Chase. Abel said in February he oversaw 94% of Berkshire’s stock holdings, while investment manager Ted Weschler handled 6%.

The 6.1% stake in Delta, comprising 39.8-million shares, follows a post-pandemic rebound in air travel, though carriers are now struggling with rising fuel costs amid Middle East conflicts.

New Berkshire CEO Greg Abel. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID

Berkshire once held an 11% stake in the Atlanta-based carrier but sold that stake and similar percentage stakes in American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines in April 2020, early in the pandemic. Buffett, who remains Berkshire’s chair, said at the time “the world had changed” for the aviation industry. Delta is now regarded as among the best-run large US airlines. Its shares rose 3.3% in after-hours trading, likely reflecting what investors view as Berkshire’s stamp of approval. The carrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Macy’s shares, meanwhile, rose 6.3% after-hours following Berkshire’s disclosure of a 3-million-share stake worth $55m. The New York Times also rose after-hours.

Stock positions

The largest stock positions that Berkshire exited, based on year-end holdings, included Visa, Mastercard, UnitedHealth, Domino’s Pizza, insurance brokerage Aon and swimming pool supplies distributor Pool.

Berkshire also sold 35% of its Chevron shares, though the oil company remained Berkshire’s fifth-largest stock holding. Its share price rose 36% in the quarter as oil prices surged.

Friday’s filing does not say which investments are overseen by Abel or Weschler.

Larger investments ― led by Apple, American Express , Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Chevron ― are generally Abel’s.

Berkshire also owns dozens of businesses including the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, energy and manufacturing companies, and retail brands such as Brooks, Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom and See’s.