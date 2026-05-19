Nvidia faces mounting AI chip rivalry ahead of blockbuster earnings

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks to the media as he arrives for a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US business representatives, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/Pool

By Zaheer Kachwala and Stephen Nellis

Bengaluru/San Francisco — Nvidia is expected to deliver another blockbuster earnings report on Wednesday, but a shift in how AI is used is raising doubts on how long its dominance in AI chips can last.

After years of near-monopoly in chips used to train AI systems, Nvidia is facing competition from tech giants building their own chips to capture demand that is shifting toward processors that run AI systems, respond to queries and carry out tasks in real time.

This so-called inference market is much larger but also more contested.

Traditional rivals Intel and AMD are pushing processors better suited for the smaller, cost-sensitive workloads that dominate the market.

Striking deals

Meanwhile, Alphabet has emerged as a key challenger, striking deals worth tens of billions of dollars for its custom tensor processing units. Amazon’s chip business, including its Trainium processors, is also gaining ground.

“It’s less so Nvidia versus TPUs, Nvidia versus AMD. I think it’s more, ‘Is the Nvidia ecosystem as dominant moving forward as some of these new inference workloads start to proliferate?’” said John Belton, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, which holds Nvidia shares.

Nvidia’s stock has risen about 19% this year, lagging a twofold surge in AMD, Intel and Arm, as well as a 27% gain in Alphabet.

To defend its position, the chipmaker unveiled a new central processor and AI system built on technology from Groq in March, an inference-focused startup it bought.

Those chips are not included in Nvidia’s forecast for $1-trillion in sales from Blackwell and Rubin platforms by 2027 end, leaving investors to closely watch for signs of a new growth engine.

Investors will also be looking out for any sign of supply constraints. Nvidia’s spending on supply commitments jumped from $50.3bn to $95.2bn between the last two quarters of its latest fiscal year, but it has largely avoided a hit from a global memory chip crunch that has affected Qualcomm and Apple.

Fastest growth

In the April quarter, Nvidia is expected to post a 79% jump in revenue, its fastest growth in more than a year, according to LSEG data. Adjusted profit likely rose 81.8% to $42.97 billion.

The surge is being driven by massive spending from customers, including Microsoft and Meta, with Big Tech expected to pour more than $700bn into AI this year, up from around $400bn in 2025.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said the company has secured enough supplies to meet demand for several quarters, easing concerns about capacity constraints, but other risks are emerging.

A slower-than-expected buildout of data centres could limit near-term demand.

“The customers just simply don’t have a place to put the GPUs. They want to own as much as they can. They want to buy as much as they can, but they don’t really have the data centres to put them into,” said Chaim Siegel, analyst at Elazar Advisors.

China remains another wildcard. Nvidia has yet to sell its H200 chips there, with Beijing pushing local alternatives, though Huang’s recent trip alongside US President Donald Trump has raised hopes for progress.

Analysts have also said Nvidia’s profit margins — expected to total 74.5% in the first quarter — could come under pressure later in the year due to higher memory and chip packaging costs and the ramp-up of its Rubin chips.