Xiaomi profit tumbles as smartphone pressures outweigh growth plans

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Components of Xiaomi SU7 on display at the Xiaomi booth during the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China), in Beijing, China April 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

By Ju-min Park

Beijing — China’s Xiaomi Corp posted a 43% slump in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday and said it will push deeper into overseas markets as higher memory and other component costs and domestic competition squeezed its smartphone business.

The Chinese smartphone and electric vehicle maker reported a 6.1-billion yuan (R14.68bn) adjusted net profit for the January-March period.

That compared with the average analyst estimate of 6.4-billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

On a postearnings call, Xiaomi said it will expand further in overseas markets as part of efforts to offset higher component costs and tougher competition.

Xiaomi president William Lu said the industry has to adapt to a “new normal” of higher memory costs, though the increase in memory costs is expected to narrow from the third quarter.

Xiaomi is investing heavily in electric vehicles and AI, seeking new revenue drivers beyond its core handset business.

Heavy investment

Its EV business is growing and contributing more to income but still dragging on earnings because of heavy investment and lower margins.

The company reported 19-billion yuan in revenue for its EV business for the first quarter, up 5.1% from a year ago.

The loss from operations related to its EV, AI and other new initiatives reached 3.1-billion yuan.

In the first quarter, Xiaomi delivered 80,856 EVs, down 44.3% from 145,115 in the fourth quarter. Deliveries were up 6.6% from a year earlier.

Xiaomi said first-quarter revenue was 99.1-billion yuan, slightly below analysts’ average estimate of 103.4-billion yuan.

Last week, the company released a new, cheaper standard version of its flagship YU7 SUV series, starting at 233,500 yuan, about 8% lower than the previous version, stepping up pressure on Tesla in China’s competitive but slowing car market. Chinese carmakers are now targeting expansion abroad, where demand for lower-cost EVs has grown.

Steepest decline

Xiaomi plans to enter European markets in 2027. The world’s No 3 smartphone maker shipped 33.8-million smartphone units in the quarter, down 19% from a year ago, marking the steepest decline among the top five global brands, according to research firm Omdia.

Xiaomi’s smartphone revenue fell 12.5% year on year to 44.3-billion yuan, while its smartphone gross margin dropped to 10.1% from 12.4% a year earlier, mainly due to higher key component prices and increased competition in mainland China.

The smartphone market outlook for 2026 remains weak as the memory chip crunch may last until late 2027 and Middle ​East tensions weigh on consumer sentiment, Counterpoint Research has said.

Shares of Hong Kong-listed Xiaomi closed down 0.8% at HK$29.76.