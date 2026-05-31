Windows PC powered by Nvidia chips set to be unveiled

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Microsoft and Nvidia will unveil the new PCs at the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in San Francisco, according to a report. Picture:

AI chip firm Nvidia and Microsoft are expected this week to debut the first Windows PCs that use Nvidia’s chips as the main processor, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Nvidia-powered computers are expected from both Microsoft’s Surface brand and other computer makers, including Dell. Microsoft’s efforts to shift to more battery-life-friendly chips have yet to drive a big sales boom. Its primary rival Apple, which uses its own chips, unveiled updated MacBooks featuring its latest M5-series chips in March.

Microsoft and Nvidia will unveil the new PCs at the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in San Francisco, the report said. Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment. Microsoft declined to comment.

The official X accounts of Windows, Nvidia and chip design firm Arm all teased an upcoming announcement on Friday, announcing “A new era of PC,” along with what appeared to be co-ordinates in Taiwan’s capital, Taipei. Reuters first reported in 2023 Nvidia’s plans to design CPUs that would run Microsoft’s Windows OS and use technology from Arm.

Qualcomm makes Arm-based CPUs for Windows laptops, while Intel and AMD remain the dominant suppliers of CPUs for Windows laptops.

Microsoft is also expected to debut software aimed at enabling AI agents to perform tasks locally on Windows computers, according to the Axios report.