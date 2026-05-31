World briefs | Brazil probes suspected Ebola case in São Paulo

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Health authorities in Brazil’s São Paulo state are investigating a suspected case of Ebola reported on Saturday in the state capital, officials said.

A man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo presented with a fever after recently visiting the African country, which is experiencing an Ebola outbreak.

The patient is in isolation at a hospital specialising in the care of suspected or confirmed cases of the disease, authorities said in a statement. Reuters

Israeli troops seize Lebanon’s Beaufort Castle amid tension

Israeli troops have seized the 900-year-old Beaufort Castle and its strategic ridge in southern Lebanon, the military said on Sunday, a major advance against Iran-backed Hezbollah despite a ceasefire announced more than six weeks ago.

It comes after Saturday, one of the heaviest days of Hezbollah fire toward northern Israel since the April ceasefire, prompting school closures and restrictions.

The operation, the military said, was focused on establishing control of the Beaufort Ridge and the Wadi al-Saluki area while degrading the Hezbollah militia and its infrastructure on the ridge established under Iranian direction. Reuters

Malta’s Labour party claims record fourth election win

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed a record-breaking, fourth successive general election victory for his Labour party on Sunday.

“This is a victory of all the people based on the programme we presented for all the people,” Abela told reporters, saying results showed his party had “won a strong mandate”.

“Let us maintain the spirit of national unity and move the country forward together,” he said.

Journalists following the vote count said Labour had won a comfortable parliamentary majority, although it appeared to be narrower than in 2022, when it took 55% of all ballots cast. Reuters

Ukraine strikes Russian oil sites sparking major fire

Ukraine’s military said on Sunday it had struck Russia’s Saratov oil refinery overnight, causing a large fire to break out at the facility.

The military said in a post on Telegram that it had also hit the Lazarevo oil pumping station in Russia’s Kirov region. Reuters

China factory activity stalls in May amid demand weakness

China’s factory activity came in flat in May, an official survey showed on Sunday, as the manufacturing sector was under pressure from weak domestic demand and higher production costs.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 50 from 50.3 in April, straddling the 50-mark separating growth from contraction, according to a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.

Supply improved while demand weakened, as the sub-indexes for production and new orders came in at 51.2 and 49.9 in the manufacturing PMI survey. The sub-index for raw material stockpiles was 48.6. Reuters

Japan rejects ‘new militarism’ claims and criticises China’s buildup

Japan’s Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Sunday rejected accusations of “new militarism” by Tokyo and criticised China for rapidly expanding its military with little transparency, underscoring mounting tensions between the two countries.

China continues to increase its defence spending at a high level, Koizumi said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, adding: “China’s external approach and military activities are matters of serious concern for Japan and the international community at the same time.”

Rebutting criticism that Japan was embracing new militarism, he said: “Think about it. There’s a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of such weapons, and yet Japan is labelled ‘new militarism’?” Reuters