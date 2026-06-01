Tesla sales rebound across Europe as EV demand accelerates

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Demand for Tesla's cars in Europe rose in May. Picture:

By Amir Orusov and Mathias de Rozario

Bengaluru — New registrations of Tesla cars rose across several European markets in May, a sign of continued recovery in the US electric vehicle maker’s regional sales.

Tesla registrations, a proxy for sales, increased by 71% to 858 vehicles in Sweden, 136% to 1,750 vehicles in Denmark and 113% to 1,690 vehicles in Spain, data from Mobility Sweden, bilstatistik.dk and ANFAC showed on Monday.

In Norway, 3,345 new Teslas were registered, up 29% from a year ago, while in France they soared 655% to 5,446 vehicles, figures from Norwegian compiler OFV and French car body PFA showed.

Registrations of electrified vehicles — including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid models — rose about 21% in Europe and made up more than two-thirds of the region’s total registrations in April, according to data from European auto lobby ACEA.

Many European markets are benefiting from policy support, subsidies and higher fuel costs that are pushing buyers towards cars with lower emissions.

While Tesla’s market share erodes, its sales are being boosted by the significant overall growth of the battery electric car market, particularly driven by accelerating adoption in Scandinavia and a catch-up effect in lagging markets like Spain, said Rico Luman, senior economist at ING Research.

Britain and Germany, Europe’s largest car markets, are set to report monthly registrations later in the week.

Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker by market capitalisation, lost almost half of its European market share in 2025 due to a combination of growing competition (especially from Chinese brands), its lack of new models and a reaction to CEO Elon Musk’s political stance.