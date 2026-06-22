Baker Hughes offers remedies for $13.6bn Chart deal

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A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park, near Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, November 13 2016. Picture: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS

US oilfield services ‌firm Baker Hughes has offered remedies in an effort to secure EU antitrust approval for its $13.6bn acquisition of Chart Industries, an EC filing showed on Monday.

The commission, which acts as the EU’s competition enforcer, did not provide details of the proposed remedies, in line with its policy. It set a July 10 deadline for its decision.

It will likely seek feedback from clients and rivals of the two companies before deciding whether to accept the remedies, demand more or open a full-scale four-month-long investigation if it has serious concerns.

Baker Hughes announced the ​deal in July last year ⁠to reinforce its presence in ​industrial technology servicing liquefied natural ​gas and data centres and to leverage its industrial and energy technology portfolio.

Chart makes ​industrial equipment such as valves ​and ⁠measurement technology for gas and liquid molecule handling and has ⁠65 ​manufacturing locations with ​more than 50 service centres globally. Reuters

China blue chips hit 4-year high despite Hong Kong dip

China’s blue chips rose to a four-and-a-half-year high on Monday, aided by an improving earnings outlook and strong risk appetite, although Hong Kong shares fell as caution over US interest rates and a surge of post-lockup supply weighed.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 2.4% to its highest level since December 2021, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.8%, marking its strongest performance in two months.

In Hong Kong, Hang Seng dropped 0.7%. Reuters

France Germany agree on equal KNDS tank-maker stake

France and Germany have agreed to become equal shareholders in tank maker KNDS, the two governments said on Monday, paving the way for what is expected to be one of Europe’s biggest defence company listings.

The agreement is subject to German parliamentary budget approval of a planned acquisition of a 40% stake in the company from the German family owners that currently hold half of KNDS. France owns the other half.

The deal sets out long-term shareholder commitments, equal governance rights and oversight of security matters, ahead of KNDS’ planned dual listing in Frankfurt and Paris next month. Reuters

ITG aims to raise $429m in US initial public offering

Digital infrastructure firm ITG said on Monday it was aiming to raise as much as $429.3m in its US initial public offering.

The Hendersonville, Tennessee-based company is offering 19.5 million shares priced between $19 and $22 apiece.

ITG was bought by investment firm Oaktree Capital Management in partnership with the firm’s management in 2021. Reuters

Foreign investment in China falls 8.6% in 2026

Foreign investment flows into China in yuan terms were down 8.6% to 327.3bn yuan ($48.31bn) in the first five months of 2026 from the same period last year, data from China’s commerce ministry showed on Monday. Reuters

Italian court ends UniCredit appeal over Banco BPM bid terms

Italy’s top administrative court declared at the end of May that an appeal by UniCredit in a legal dispute with the government over conditions Rome imposed on its bid for rival Banco BPM had lapsed, a document showed.

The court’s decision followed UniCredit’s move to withdraw the appeal on April 22. Reuters

Reuters