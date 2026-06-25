H&M profits miss forecast as tight stock levels drag on sales

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

H&M Group CEO Daniel Erver attends a press conference as Hennes & Mauritz presents its six-month report in Stockholm, Sweden, on June 25 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a smaller-than-expected profit for its second quarter on Thursday, saying its effort to keep stock levels lower to reduce waste and save money meant it was sometimes unable to fully meet demand.

The Swedish group said volatile polyester and cotton prices hit margins in recent months, though it said there were signs of prices coming down.

Its shares fell 2% in early trading.

CEO Daniel Erver, who has been trying to turn H&M around as it struggles to compete with ultra-cheap online retailers such as Shein and Inditex’s Zara at the upmarket end of fast fashion, said sales were not “where we want to be“, adding weaker European consumer confidence also had an impact.

“While we’re very happy about the improved stock efficiency there are pockets across product types, price groups and markets where we came in slightly short on supply in relation to demand,” he said.

Operating profit in the March-May quarter was unchanged year-on-year at 5.91bn Swedish crowns, having risen three quarters in a row, against analysts’ forecast of 6.38bn crowns in an LSEG poll.

Sales measured in local currencies were roughly flat in the quarter, and H&M predicted flat local currency sales also in June, year-on-year.

H&M’s inventory levels were down 10% from a year ago, to 34.9bn crowns.

The quarter was closely watched for how H&M weathered the Iran war’s impact on consumer confidence and costs. Profit margins held up, with the gross margin widening to 56.6% from 55.4% a year earlier against an expected 56.5%.

Excluding a one-off restructuring cost of 679m crowns related to organisational changes, operating profit rose 11%.

Erver, CEO since January 2024, has been trying to draw shoppers back to H&M with more trendy styles and revamped stores. He has spearheaded marketing partnerships including a collection with pop star Charli XCX, and most recently a collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.

Picking up the pace of its store upgrades, H&M said it plans to open 90 new stores and close 170 this year, up from the 80 openings and 160 closures it said it expected in March.

The retailer has drastically reduced store numbers over the past five years. While H&M’s profit margins have been improving, sales have been more sluggish due to competition with cut-price online retailers for price-sensitive customers.