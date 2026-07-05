Foxconn warns on ‘volatile’ geopolitics as quarterly revenue soars 40%

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A Foxconn electric two-wheeler powertrain system is displayed at a tech day in Taipei, Taiwan. Picture:

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Taipei — Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, reported a 39.8% year-on-year rise in second-quarter revenue that beat market forecasts on strong demand for AI products, though it cautioned about “volatile” global politics.

Revenue for Nvidia’s biggest server maker and Apple’s top iPhone assembler jumped to 2.513-trillion Taiwan New Dollar ($78.71bn) in the April-June quarter, Foxconn said in a statement on Sunday.

That was above a T$2.372-trillion LSEG SmartEstimate, which gives greater weight to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

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Strong AI demand led to robust revenue growth for its cloud and networking products division, while smart consumer electronics, which includes iPhones, posted “significant” growth, the company said.

June revenue alone rose 52.1% year on year to T$821.8bn, a record for that month.

Operations are expected to grow both quarter on quarter and year on year in the third quarter, with AI racks maintaining a growth trend, the company said.

However, “it remains necessary to monitor the impact of the volatile global political and economic situation“, Foxconn said, without elaborating.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, does not provide numerical forecasts.

The company’s shares have gained 4.3% this year, underperforming the 61.5% rise for the Taiwan market.

The stock closed up 0.6% on Friday ahead of the revenue data release. The benchmark index ended the day flat.