BHP faces first Port Hedland strike in decades

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Hundreds of workers at BHP’s Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia could walk off the job next week, in what would mark the biggest industrial action there in decades, potentially disrupting $80m of daily revenue for BHP.

The unions have called for the action, an eight-hour work stoppage set for July 16, after six months of negotiations that have failed to reach an agreement on terms for a four-year labour deal. The action is set to run from 2pm to 10pm (6am to 2pm GMT).

Some 160-200 employees of the 450 workers who cover BHP’s port and maintenance operations will walk off the job, according to the Combined Ports Unions, which represents four unions active at the site. Reuters

UniCredit secures 17.6% Commerzbank stake after takeover fails

UniCredit has secured 17.6% of Commerzbank, data showed on Wednesday, after a fraught takeover offer ended earlier this month.

Having built a 26.7% stake in the rival since September 2024, UniCredit launched a low-ball tender offer in May. Reuters

Senior raises full-year outlook as trading momentum strengthens

British aerospace supplier Senior Plc on Wednesday forecast its full-year trading performance to be ahead of its previous expectations, citing continued positive momentum across its business in the first half of 2026.

The FTSE 250-listed engineering firm said both its aerospace and land and defence divisions contributed to the improved trading in the half-year period ended June 30.

The company has been benefiting from increased production of commercial aircraft, as customers such as Boeing ramp up output, alongside higher defence spending and improved pricing. Reuters

Segro unveils Paris joint venture and targets higher earnings

British warehouse landlord Segro said on Wednesday that it would form a joint venture to develop a data centre in Paris and also set a target of 50 pence in adjusted earnings per share by 2030.

The firm, currently in talks with US logistics firm Prologis for a potential £12.6bn takeover, said it will develop the data centre in a 50-50 partnership with UK-based Pure Data Centres Group. Reuters

Jet2 bookings rebound as easing tensions boost holiday demand

British travel company Jet2 said on Wednesday that easing geopolitical tensions have led to strong bookings in recent weeks, with booked-to-date passengers for summer up 7.1%.

The global aviation and leisure industry has been contending with higher costs and weak consumer confidence stemming from the Iran war, though peace negotiations to end the war are giving some holidaymakers confidence to go ahead with their travel plans.

Jet2, which sells flights and package holidays, posted a profit before taxation of £551m for the year ended March 31, down 7% from £593.2m a year earlier. Reuters

China warns of security risks in Anthropic’s Claude Code

A cybersecurity platform operated by China’s industry ministry warned on Wednesday that it had identified a serious security “backdoor” risk in Anthropic’s AI coding tool, Claude Code.

In a statement posted on its WeChat account, the National Vulnerability Database (NVDB) said Claude Code contains a built-in monitoring mechanism capable of transmitting sensitive information, including users’ geographic location and identity-related identifiers, to remote servers without users’ consent.

The warning applies to Claude Code versions 2.1.91 to 2.1.196.

Reuters