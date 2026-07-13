Oxford launches first human trial of Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

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Ebola workers in the DRC move a patient. The University of Oxford has launched the first human trial of a vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus. Picture:

The University of Oxford has launched the first human trial of a vaccine against Bundibugyo ebolavirus, seeking to accelerate efforts to combat an outbreak spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.

The early-stage trial, known as BD-Ebov, will evaluate the safety and immune response of the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine in 50 healthy adults aged 18 to 55 in Oxford, the university said on Monday. Recruitment has begun, with vaccinations expected to start in the coming weeks pending regulatory approval.

Read: ‘A matter of time’: SA’s hospitals are ready for Ebola cases if they arrive

The vaccine was developed by scientists at Oxford’s Vaccine Group and Pandemic Sciences Institute using the same viral vector platform as the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 shot.

The Serum Institute of India, which is partnering in the programme, said it manufactured and stockpiled about 620,000 doses of the vaccine candidate within two weeks and supplied 4,000 investigational doses for the early-stage study.

In May, the World Health Organisation recommended prioritising the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine, alongside a single-dose candidate known as rVSV Bundibugyo, being developed by the International Aids Vaccine Initiative, for clinical evaluation as part of the response to the ongoing outbreak.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations said it would initially invest up to $8.6-million for the development of the shot.

Preparations are also under way for additional clinical studies in Uganda, subject to regulatory approval, through partnerships including the Medical Research Council/Uganda Virus Research Institute and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine Uganda Research Unit.

If the early-stage trial is successful, CEPI said it would work with Oxford and the Serum Institute to support late-stage studies needed to seek emergency-use authorisation or full regulatory approval.

The partners said they aim to ensure rapid and affordable vaccine supplies for affected countries.

The Ebola outbreak in the DRC has spread to two more northeastern provinces, Haut-Uele and Tshopo, the country’s public health institute said in its latest report.

The number of confirmed cases across the country rose to 1,926, including 702 deaths, official data showed late on Sunday — the latest data available. Four cases were recorded in Tshopo, including two deaths, with one death confirmed in Haut-Uele, as of Saturday.

The outbreak was declared on May 15 and has been largely concentrated in Ituri province, with cases also reported in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces.