EU orders Google to open services to AI and search rivals

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Google's offices in London. EU regulators say Google will have to give OpenAI, other AI rivals and competing search engines greater access to its services. Picture:

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By Agency Staff

Brussels — Alphabet’s Google will have to give OpenAI, other AI rivals and competing search engines greater access to its services to comply with EU rules aimed at curbing the power of Big Tech, EU regulators said on Thursday as they outlined the requirements.

The move by the European Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer, comes six months after the regulator opened so-called specification proceedings to assist ​the world’s most popular internet search engine to comply with the Digital Markets ​Act (DMA).

Google reiterated its criticism of the EU-mandated changes.

“Today’s decisions risk undermining vital privacy and security guardrails for millions of Europeans,” Google’s lawyer Kent Walker said in an email. “We have repeatedly offered solutions to safeguard users while satisfying the DMA’s goals, but these rulings discount extensive evidence of user harm,” he said.

The European Commission said Google will open up 11 features on its Android operating system to AI rivals to access key functionalities and better compete with Google’s Gemini AI service.

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This would mean that users can activate a rival AI assistant via voice commands, similar to the “hey Google” command, to book a taxi or search for information on places. Users will benefit from the changes from July 2027 in the next iteration of Android.

The European Commission said the measures contain robust safeguards to protect users’ privacy and device security, and that Google will only offer the 11 features to rivals who fulfil security and privacy criteria.

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The EU decision also requires Google to share the data that it collects to optimise its own search services with OpenAI and other AI chatbots with search functionalities, subject to anonymisation.

Google can first assess whether rivals pose cybersecurity and data protection risks before it opens up to them. The EU measure, which will be implemented from January next year, includes a formula to calculate the price of the shared data.

“Thanks to these measures, we hope to see emerging alternatives to Google Search and Google’s AI services, such as Gemini, and that users in the EU can enjoy greater choice of services,” EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.