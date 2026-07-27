Shein faces valuation test as growth slows ahead of Hong Kong IPO

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A view of the reception of the fast-fashion brand Shein's office in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

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By Yantoultra Ngui and Selena Li

Singapore/Hong Kong — Investors are expected to scrutinise whether Shein can justify the $40bn to $50bn valuation it is seeking in a Hong Kong initial public offering after a prospectus filed on Sunday showed slowing growth and a sharp decline in profitability. Revenue rose 8% to $41.8bn in 2025, but net income fell 39% to $2.06bn.

In the first quarter of this year, the fast fashion retailer swung to a $99m loss, the filing showed. While the quarterly loss partly reflected a $328m fair-value charge on convertible redeemable preferred shares following an accounting change, slowing revenue growth and weaker core earnings underscore the company’s mounting challenges.

“Institutional investors on the HKEX (Hong Kong Stock Exchange) will ... zero in on the 2.9% operating margin,” said Winston Ma, executive director of the Global Public Investment Funds Forum and a former managing director at the China Investment Corporation.

“Investors will re-price Shein away from a pure hyper-growth tech platform toward a physical retail and logistics player navigating high-friction global trade.”

The narrowing margin adds to concerns that Shein’s rapid rise is encountering headwinds from higher trade costs, increased regulatory scrutiny and intensifying competition in global e-commerce.

The company said that the removal of the US de minimis exemption had hurt sales growth and increased expenses, and it was “pursuing a wide range of options, including increasing prices in the US” to offset a portion of the increased costs.

There’s no proposed solution to the declining growth. — Juozas Kaziukenas – E-commerce industry analyst quoted

Europe’s new fee on low-value imports poses another challenge — Shein said it was possible that trends in the EU could be “generally in line with or exceed the impact observed” in the US.

Shein’s challenges in Europe could lead to a lower level of competitive intensity at the value end of the market, which could be positive for fashion retailers Primark and H&M, Citi said in a note.

Substantial uplift

The prospectus showed Shein’s valuation fell from $98.2bn following a fundraising round in 2022 to $64bn after another funding round in 2024.

Institutional investors on the HKEX (Hong Kong Stock Exchange) will ... zero in on the 2.9% operating margin. — Winston Ma, executive director of the Global Public Investment Funds Forum

“I argue that Shein will unlikely achieve a substantial uplift in valuation either at its Hong Kong IPO or in the secondary market compared to its last private fundraising round,” said Shen Meng, director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “It would have been so much more optimistic if they went with their London or New York IPO a couple of years ago. The market by now has got a lot more difficult for them,” said Juozas Kaziukenas, an e-commerce industry analyst.

“There’s no proposed solution to the declining growth,” Kaziukenas said. With US sales contracting since 2025 and growth in Europe slowing because of tariff changes, Kaziukenas said revenue in the two markets — which together account for more than 50% of Shein’s global total — was likely to remain stagnant in the near term.

“Shein’s short-term future is going to happen in ‘Rest of the World’ countries, not Europe or the US,” he said.

Even before the filing, some investors had questioned whether the targeted valuation left sufficient room for those risks.

Reuters