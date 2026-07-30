Prada H1 revenue climbs on Americas and Versace impact

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Italian luxury group Prada extended its revenue growth in the first half, driven by strong demand in the Americas, although the acquisition of Versace, which the group is working to revive, weighed on profitability.

The group said on Thursday that, including the contribution from the Medusa-branded fashion house, which Prada acquired in 2025, first-half net revenues rose 16% to €3.05bn while adjusted operating profit fell 14%. Without taking into account Versace, first-half net revenue rose 5% at constant currencies, while underlying profitability remained in line with the previous year, it said.

Both revenue and profitability were broadly in line with analysts’ consensus compiled by Visible Alpha. Reuters

Bombardier profit tops forecasts as jet demand grows

Bombardier on Thursday reported second-quarter profit above analysts’ expectations, helped by robust demand for private jets that also drove a turnaround in free cash flow and expanded the planemaker’s order backlog.

The Montreal-based company said its quarterly revenue grew 6% on an annual basis to $2.15bn, helped by demand for its aftermarket services and despite delivering four fewer planes.

Analysts estimated the company’s revenue at $2.18bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters

KPMG faces UK probe over Wood Group audit

Britain’s accounting watchdog on Thursday said it had opened a probe into KPMG’s financial audit of British oilfield services and engineering firm Wood Group for the fiscal year ended December 2023.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) also said it will probe two individual accountants for financial statements and communication in relation to the firm’s Projects Business Unit from 2022 to 2024.

“We will fully co-operate with the FRC to conclude this matter as quickly as possible,” a KPMG UK spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Wood Group did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Reuters

ChatGPT and Roblox may face EU digital rules

Both ChatGPT and Roblox could potentially be included by the European Commission in the list of very large online platforms or search engines as defined by the Digital Services Act, commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said.

Since both ChatGPT and Roblox have announced user numbers above the DSA threshold, a designation is “definitely possible” and could “come sooner or later“, he said.

Online platforms and search engines included in the DSA lists have to abide by a series of rules and obligations. Reuters

LSEG narrows revenue growth forecast after strong first half

London Stock Exchange Group narrowed its full-year revenue growth forecast to between 7.0% and 7.5% on Thursday after a spike in trading activity helped it slightly exceed market expectations for first-half sales.

The London Stock Exchange operator had previously forecast organic constant-currency growth in total income, excluding recoveries, at the upper end of a 6.5% to 7.5% range.

Analysts forecast LSEG’s income, excluding recoveries, to grow 7.8% for the year but to slow to 6.8% in 2027. Reuters

Air France-KLM beats profit forecasts despite earnings decline

Air France-KLM beat quarterly profit expectations on revenue gains from premium and long-haul travel and trimmed annual capacity guidance, sending its share price higher on Thursday.

The airline group is leveraging its premium offering and ticket price increases to sustain profits through an industry downturn, though Dutch arm KLM said improvements were not good enough to strengthen its financial foundations.

The Franco-Dutch group posted second-quarter adjusted operating profit of €484m, down from €736m in the same period last year but higher than the €327m consensus from analysts polled by the company. Reuters

British American Tobacco lifts forecast on Velo growth

British American Tobacco lifted its annual earnings growth forecast on Thursday as lower costs and stronger cash generation compounded strong performance of its Velo nicotine pouches in the US.

The maker of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cigarettes now expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth towards the middle of its previously stated 5%-8% range, up from its earlier forecast towards the lower end of that range.

The results come as BAT grapples with a long-established decline in demand for traditional cigarettes, pouring investments into smoking alternatives and pursuing an AI-driven overhaul that will make it 9,000 roles lighter in a bid to lift profitability.

Reuters