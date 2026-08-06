SoftBank profit beats forecasts as Intel stake cushions AI investments

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SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has sold off assets, including holdings in Nvidia and T-Mobile, as he bets on AI-related companies. Picture:

The SoftBank group posted a smaller-than-expected 18% drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, buoyed by a gain on its stake in chipmaker Intel, even as it recorded no valuation gain from its holdings in ChatGPT developer OpenAI.

The investment and technology conglomerate booked record net income of more than 5-trillion yen last year, boosted by the rising value of its ChatGPT holdings.

With corporate exposure to the AI boom in focus around the world, investors are focusing their attention on the finances of Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank as he bets big on AI.

“There’s clear demand and an overwhelming shortage of supply“, CFO Yoshimitsu Goto said at a press conference in Tokyo when asked about fears of a bubble in the buildout of AI data centres.

“I think we’re in a very healthy state,” he said.

Net income in the April to June period was ¥347.3bn. SoftBank booked an investment gain of ¥1.86-trillion in the quarter, with the biggest contributor its shareholding in Intel, whose shares have rallied.

Intel is run by Son ally Lip-Bu Tan, and SoftBank made an investment in the chipmaker last year as it underwent restructuring. SoftBank also booked a gain on its stake in TikTok’s parent ByteDance.

Fortunes tied

SoftBank’s fortunes have become closely tied to OpenAI, which is preparing for an initial public offering that may be held off until next year.

SoftBank’s cumulative investment in OpenAI is set to reach $64.6bn by October for a stake of around 13%. The total investment gain stands at $45bn.

Goto declined to comment on OpenAI’s IPO plans at a press briefing in Tokyo on Thursday.

SoftBank said it agreed to a $10bn loan in August with financial institutions using its OpenAI stake as collateral. Talks for a loan had earlier stalled over difficulty in valuing OpenAI, as it is a private company, Reuters reported last month.

SoftBank has already arranged margin loans on its holdings in Arm and SoftBank Corp worth $20bn and $7.4bn, respectively.

Son has sold off assets, including holdings in Nvidia and T-Mobile, as he bets on AI-related companies.

While SoftBank secured a $40bn bridging loan to cover its investment commitments in 2026, the facility will expire in March 2027, at which point SoftBank will have to pay it back or refinance.

In the second half of 2026, SoftBank has committed to investing a further $20bn in OpenAI, $5.4bn to acquire ABB’s robotics business and $3.1bn to acquire digital infrastructure investor DigitalBridge.

SoftBank’s net asset value hit a record high in June but had fallen back to ¥58.3-trillion as of August 5.

Reuters