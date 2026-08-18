Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery lands $1bn underwriting ahead of planned listing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Dangote crude oil tank at the Dangote Industries oil refinery near Lagos, Nigeria, on March 2 2026. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

By Chijioke Ohuocha and Duncan Miriri

Abuja ― Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has secured a $1bn underwriting programme for its planned stock market listing that could become Africa’s largest initial public offering (IPO), marking a major step towards bringing the continent’s biggest refinery to investors.

The underwriting comprises a fully funded $600m tranche for the refinery’s completed private placement and a further $400m commitment to support the planned IPO, the deal’s co-financial advisers Marob Strategies and Lilium Capital said on Tuesday.

Dubai-based advisory firm Marob and Washington-based investment group Lilium said it was implemented through Pan-African Refinery Investment, a special purpose vehicle and subsidiary of Lilium.

In IPO transactions, underwriting is a service offered by capital firms and investment banks to a company to guarantee the sale of its shares to investors.

Majority-owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, the refinery has submitted an application for a $5bn IPO to Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, a source familiar with the matter said two weeks ago, though the final size of the offering has yet to be determined.

“The successful completion of the private placement, together with the $400m underwriting commitment ... in support of the planned IPO, reflects confidence in the refinery’s strategic role,” Aliko Dangote said in the joint statement.

Lagos facility

The $20bn facility near Lagos, which processes about 700,000 barrels of crude a day, has emerged as a major beneficiary of supply disruptions linked to the Iran war, exporting jet fuel across Africa and into Europe as buyers sought alternative supplies.

That has sparked widespread interest in the sale of shares in the plant, African market participants say.

The $400m underwriting commitment would be implemented upon the launch of the IPO, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals, Marob and Lilium said.

The public offering is expected to receive regulatory approval in the coming weeks and to list on the Nigerian market in October, with other African capital markets also involved.

Investors have responded strongly to the deal, the advisers said, citing African and Caribbean sovereign wealth funds, governments, institutional investors and other eligible investors.

“It is expected to help deepen African capital markets, broaden ownership of a strategic African enterprise and demonstrate how African institutions can mobilise long-term capital for industrialisation,” the advisers added.

Dangote is also planning to build a new refinery along Kenya’s coast, together with East African governments.