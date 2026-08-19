Moderna shares up 60% as melanoma vaccine trial with Merck succeeds

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The study is ongoing, but interim results found the treatment, Intismeran, met its primary target of reducing cancer recurrence and its secondary goal of keeping cancers from spreading to other parts of the body. Picture:

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By Agency Staff

Moderna’s mRNA vaccine combined with Merck’s immunotherapy Keytruda succeeded in a late-stage trial for skin cancer, the companies said on Wednesday, sending shares of the vaccine maker up 60% in premarket trading.

The study is ongoing, but interim results found the treatment, Intismeran, met its primary target of reducing cancer recurrence and its secondary goal of keeping cancers from spreading to other parts of the body.

Moderna has been diversifying its portfolio beyond its Covid-19 vaccine. The company recently added an FDA-approved flu vaccine while developing experimental shots for diseases including norovirus and Lyme disease.

Analysts had noted the cancer vaccine data could be an important catalyst for the company and potentially strengthen investor sentiment. Last month Barclays analysts said they expect the therapy could generate about $3bn for treating melanoma by 2035.

Shares of Moderna were trading at $103.60, while Merck climbed 7.5% before the bell.

The cancer treatment combines Merck’s Keytruda with a made-to-order mRNA vaccine from Moderna that is based on an analysis of mutations found in the patients’ own tumours.

The trial enrolled 1,137 high-risk patients with stage IIB-IV melanoma that had been surgically removed.

JUST IN: Moderna and Merck's personalized cancer vaccine shows promise in first late-stage trial, significantly extending time melanoma patients lived without their cancer returning compared with Keytruda alone. Moderna shares jump over 10%. pic.twitter.com/yOUWMkIlmG — HIT.com (@HIT) August 19, 2026

Volunteers were randomised to receive up to nine doses of Keytruda plus the personalised vaccine or Keytruda alone for about one year. The companies said no new safety signals have emerged in the trial.

In January, the companies announced results of a midstage trial of the treatment showing that it reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 49% after five years.

The companies say they will present their results at an upcoming medical meeting and share them with regulators.

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer. In 2023, there were more than 1.5-million people in the US with it, according to the National Cancer Institute.