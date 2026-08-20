Alibaba misses profit target as capex climbs 75% in AI push

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Alibaba has stepped up investment in AI infrastructure, proprietary models and applications, positioning the technology as a key growth driver for its cloud and consumer businesses. Picture:

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By Harshita Mary Varghese and Laurie Chen

Beijing — Alibaba reported a 9% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as strong AI demand fuelled growth in its cloud business, but the e-commerce giant missed estimates for adjusted profit due to heavy capital expenditure.

As businesses deploy AI, demand for the cloud computing power needed to train and run those systems has surged, benefiting China’s biggest technology companies.

Alibaba, the country’s biggest cloud services provider, has stepped up investment in AI infrastructure, proprietary models and applications, positioning the technology as a key growth driver for its cloud and consumer businesses.

The company’s AI cloud and compute services revenue rose 45% to 48.44-billion yuan ($7.21bn) in the quarter.

Alibaba’s adjusted earnings per American Depositary Share of 8.52 yuan missed estimates of 10.53 yuan, and its US-listed shares fell 2.6% in premarket trading.

“We delivered a strong quarter, driven by the improving commercialisation of our full-stack AI capabilities,” Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu said in a statement.

Alibaba’s capital expenditure rose 75% to 67.68-billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30, as it continued to invest in AI infrastructure.

The company reported revenue of 268.95-billion yuan in the first quarter, compared with an average analyst estimate of 268.88-billion yuan, data compiled by LSEG shows. Net income for the quarter tumbled 75%.

AI models

Alibaba is locked in a battle with other Chinese tech giants and start-ups to release more capable open-weight frontier AI models at a fraction of the cost of proprietary US offerings like Anthropic’s Claude, highlighting the rapid pace of advancement of Chinese AI models and their shorter release cycles.

But as competition heats up, firms are pivoting towards offering better agentic and coding capabilities to capture more of China’s lucrative domestic enterprise market.

We delivered a strong quarter, driven by the improving commercialisation of our full-stack AI capabilities. — Eddie Wu, Alibaba CEO

“As synergies across our core businesses deepen and AI monetisation ramps up, we have greater strategic and financial flexibility to make disciplined and sustained investments in full-stack AI capabilities,” Toby Xu, Alibaba’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Alibaba is also a major investor in other Chinese frontier AI startups, including Moonshot, and supplies it with cloud computing infrastructure.

Earlier this year Alibaba split ​its AI businesses from its cloud computing arm and tasked Wu with leading the “Alibaba Token Hub” ​group as it races ⁠to make its AI segment profitable.

Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant Group reported 1% year-on-year growth in quarterly profit, Reuters calculations showed, as it has attempted to pivot towards agentic AI commerce, AI digital health applications and embodied AI models in recent years.