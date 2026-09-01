LSEG partners with Kraken-owner Payward in crypto push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A screen displays the logo of the London Stock Exchange at their headquarters in London, Britain January 19, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/File Photo

By Samuel Indyk and Elizabeth Howcroft

London/Paris — London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) plans to launch tokenised UK shares to expand global access to London-listed companies, it said on Tuesday, and will partner with Payward, parent of crypto exchange Kraken, to explore new ways of trading equities.

The move is the latest step in LSEG’s push into crypto. In February, it said it would build a blockchain-based settlement service.

LSEG said the new initiative would allow products linked to UK-listed shares to be represented as blockchain-based tokens, which could be sold to people who trade cryptocurrencies.

The exchange operator has been under pressure to improve performance from activist investor Elliott Management, which disclosed a stake in February. LSEG shares have risen 20% since Elliott made its investment public, but remain 28% below their February 2025 peak.

Tuesday’s announcement also reflects efforts by traditional exchanges to attract retail investors accustomed to round-the-clock trading. LSEG recently unveiled plans for LSE 24, a 24-hour trading venue due to launch in the first half of next year.

Tokenisation

Supporters of tokenisation say it could transform stock markets by enabling 24/7 trading and near-instant settlement, potentially boosting liquidity and lowering costs. But the World Federation of Exchanges last year urged regulators to crack down on tokenised stocks, warning they could create new investor risks and undermine market integrity.

“Tokenisation has the potential to change how investors access and how issuers use financial markets, but it must develop in a way that preserves the trust, rights and role of regulated markets,” said Julia Hoggett, CEO of London Stock Exchange and head of digital and securities markets at LSEG.

As part of the collaboration with Payward, LSEG intends to list xStocks, tokenised versions of publicly traded shares, on LSE 24 in 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Other exchanges are also seeking a foothold in crypto-related markets. Germany’s Deutsche Boerse said in April it had bought a $200m stake in Kraken — equivalent to a 1.5% fully diluted holding — as part of a partnership covering crypto assets, tokenised markets, derivatives and institutional liquidity services.

Broker Robinhood has launched tokenised stocks in the EU while crypto exchange Coinbase is also expanding into the sector.

Reuters