Berkshire sees big data-centre opportunities with Alphabet stake

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel and chair Warren Buffett have increased the conglomerate's stake in Alphabet to about $37.8bn, making it the third-biggest stock holding. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

By Jonathan Stempel

New York — Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel said on Wednesday he sees significant opportunities from the expansion of AI data centres after the conglomerate made Alphabet its third-largest common stock holding.

Abel also said American consumers remain under stress from elevated inflation and mortgage rates, and that the housing market will be a “bumpy road” in the near term.

Speaking on CNBC, Abel described Alphabet as a “significant player” in AI, a factor that prompted him and Berkshire chair Warren Buffett to authorise an additional $10bn investment three months ago to help the Google and YouTube parent build further AI infrastructure.

“We are all seeing and feeling the impact” of AI, Abel said.

Berkshire ended June with almost 106-million Alphabet shares worth about $37.8bn. Its largest stock investments were Apple and American Express.

Abel said Berkshire’s energy business could also benefit from AI growth, reflecting the growing amount of electricity needed to run data centres. He estimated that in Iowa, where Berkshire Hathaway Energy is based, about 8% of its load came from data centres last year.

“I’ve sort of always had the strong view that energy would be the constraint,” Abel said. “We do still see it as a significant opportunity for Berkshire and Berkshire Hathaway Energy.”

Buffett initiated Berkshire’s investment in Alphabet last year, though Abel took credit for making the new investment at a 6.5% discount to Alphabet’s stock price.

Abel, with help from Buffett, allocates Berkshire’s capital and manages its cash stake, which totalled $364.7bn at June 30.

‘Consumers stretched’

Berkshire announced the Alphabet investment on June 1, a day after agreeing to pay $6.8bn for the home builder Taylor Morrison, which it now owns. It also invests in home builders Lennar and DR Horton.

Abel expects Taylor Morrison to be a “very strong asset” in five to 10 years as more people pursue home ownership, even if they hesitate in the near term.

“We didn’t see any sign of immediate recovery” in housing, he said. “It was going to be a bumpy road for a while.”

US single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, fell to the lowest since November 2022 in July, according to the department of commerce’s Census Bureau, reflecting higher mortgage rates and economic uncertainty from the Iran war.

“There’s a consumer that is still clearly feeling the pain and struggling, and having to stretch a lot further with that dollar,” Abel said.

Abel spoke from Tokyo, where he said Berkshire has more than 10% stakes in Japanese trading houses Itochu, Marubeni, Mitsubishi, Mitsui and Sumitomo. In March it took a 2.49% stake in the insurer Tokio Marine as part of a strategic partnership.

Berkshire plans to hold its trading house investments for “many decades” and would love to pursue a transaction with Tokio Marine, Abel said.

He declined to comment on a report about Australian insurer Suncorp and Insurance Australia Group as possible Tokio Marine takeover targets.

Abel flew to Tokyo after celebrating Buffett’s 96th birthday on Sunday with the legendary investor and his family. It was a trip Buffett would once make himself; he visited Japan in 2023.

“Warren absolutely loves the Japanese investments,” Abel said. “It wasn’t easy for Warren that off I went to Tokyo.”

Berkshire’s dozens of businesses include the BNSF railroad, Geico car insurance, manufacturing companies and retail brands such as Brooks, Dairy Queen, Fruit of the Loom and See’s.