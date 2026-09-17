Revolut weighs dual listing in London and New York

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FILE PHOTO: An Audi–Revolut Formula 1 Team R26 show car is displayed outside the Revolut global headquarters, in London, Britain, June 9, 2026. REUTERS/Hiba Kola/File Photo

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Paris — Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky said on Thursday that the bank was looking into a dual stock market listing in New York and London in an interview with French newspaper Les Echos, confirming earlier media reports.

Asked about his company’s IPO plans, Storonsky told the paper that Revolut preferred the US because it was a bigger market to find investors, but that in reality the company was considering a dual listing between the London Stock Exchange and New York’s Nasdaq. A spokesperson for Revolut confirmed the report.

Storonsky added that if Revolut grows its brand in the US, that could help with a stock market valuation because clients of the bank could participate in the IPO by buying the shares.

Any eventual listing is still likely to be at least a year away, with past media reports citing 2028, and subject to market conditions.

The London-based bank, which offers financial services via an app and has no physical branches, has expanded at breakneck speed since being founded in 2015, with 80-million customers globally.

It hit a $75bn valuation at a share sale in November, making it Europe’s most valuable start-up and worth more than many of Europe’s best-known high-street lenders.

Revolut told investors it was aiming for a valuation of up to $200bn in a stock market listing, the Financial Times said in April.

The company received preliminary approval for a national banking licence in the US in September, after getting licences in Britain and France earlier this year.

The deeper capital markets of the US and soaring stock prices have lured several British companies to list there, adding to the struggles of London’s stock market to attract new businesses.

Revolut said on Wednesday that it had applied for a Swiss banking licence and unveiled plans to invest more than Sf150m ($183m) to expand in the lucrative Swiss market.

Earlier this week, Revolut said it had had no direct contact or demand from the individuals or group claiming responsibility for a data breach it announced on Saturday.

The Financial Times reported that attackers claiming responsibility for a data breach at the company had threatened to sell confidential records of hundreds of customers to other criminal groups unless Revolut paid a $3m ransom within 24 hours.

The breach is understood to have affected about 680 customers, according to the source.

The group, which calls itself iamnotavillain, published the ultimatum online on Wednesday afternoon next to a digital countdown clock, the FT report said.

Revolut disclosed on Saturday that sensitive customer information was disclosed to an unauthorised third party after it received fraudulent requests from a legitimate government agency email domain.

Reuters