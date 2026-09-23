International Companies

Glencore coal mine in Colombia suffers sixth rail attack in 2026

Railway route suspended, but Cerrejón coal operations continue

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Glencore’s Cerrejon coal mine says once it is safe to enter the area it will conduct a damage assessment. Picture: Reuters/ (Arnd Wiegmann)

By Luis Jaime Acosta

Bogota — Glencore’s Cerrejon coal mine in Colombia said on Wednesday that its railway network was attacked with explosives and a train was affected.

The company said in a statement that no one was injured in the attack and that railway operations had been suspended.

Despite the rail line being suspended, Cerrejon says the mine’s production operations are continuing.

“Since early this morning on September 23rd, the National Army has deployed troops to secure the area and oversee the inspection of the infrastructure,” the company said.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night near the municipality of Uribia in the department of La Guajira in northern Colombia.

Cerrejon said once it is safe to enter the area, it will conduct a damage assessment.

“This is the sixth attack we have recorded this year against our infrastructure,” the company added.

Reuters


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