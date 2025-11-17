Berlin links resumption of arms exports to Israel to ceasefire compliance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Israeli tank manoeuvres, on the Israeli side of the Israel-Lebanon border in northern Israel.

Berlin — Germany’s decision to resume weapons sales to Israel that had been suspended is subject to the observance of the ceasefire and the large-scale provision of humanitarian aid, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

Germany, the second-largest exporter of arms to Israel after the US, announced a suspension of some arms exports to Israel in August, amid mounting popular pressure over the war in Gaza.

The decision affected weapons and systems that could be used in Gaza but not others deemed necessary for Israel to defend itself from external attacks.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas “is the basis for this decision, and we expect everyone to abide by the agreements that have been made — that includes maintaining the ceasefire,” the spokesperson said.

“It also means that humanitarian aid is provided on a large scale and that the process continues in an orderly manner, as agreed,” he said.

Once the order lifts, Germany will return to a case-by-case review of arms exports to Israel and will continue to review the developments on the ground, another spokesperson said earlier on Friday.

Germany remains committed to supporting a lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians on the basis of a two-state solution and will continue to engage in supporting reconstruction in Gaza, he said.

Germany is one of Israel’s staunchest supporters, principally because of historical guilt for the Nazi Holocaust — a policy known as the “Staatsraison.”

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Germany provided 30% of Israel’s major arms imports in 2019-23, primarily naval equipment including Sa’ar 6-class corvettes, which were used in the Gaza war.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar lauded Germany for its decision to lift the order on X.

“I call on other governments to adopt similar decisions, following Germany,” he wrote.

Reuters