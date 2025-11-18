Netanyahu calls for Hamas expulsion from region post-UN vote

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tel Aviv/Cairo — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called for Hamas to be expelled from the region, a day after the UN Security Council endorsed President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war that offers the Palestinian militant group amnesty.

Netanyahu publicly endorsed the plan during a White House visit in late September. However, his latest remarks appear to show that there are differences with the US on the path forward. Hamas has also objected to parts of the plan.

Diplomats say privately that entrenched positions on both the Israeli and Hamas sides have made it difficult to advance the plan, which lacks specific timelines or enforcement mechanisms. Still, it has received strong international backing.

Netanyahu on Tuesday published a series of posts on X in response to the UN vote. In one post, he applauded Trump, and in another, he wrote the Israeli government believes the plan would lead to peace and prosperity because it calls for the “full demilitarisation, disarmament and deradicalisation of Gaza”.

“Israel extends its hand in peace and prosperity to all of our neighbours and calls on neighbouring countries to join us in expelling Hamas and its supporters from the region,” he said.

Asked what the prime minister had meant by expelling Hamas, a spokesperson said that it would mean “ensuring there is no Hamas in Gaza as outlined in the 20-point plan, and Hamas has no ability to govern the Palestinian people inside the Gaza Strip.”

Amnesty

Trump’s 20-point plan includes a clause saying that Hamas members “who commit to peaceful coexistence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty.” Members who wish to leave will be given safe passage to third countries.

Another clause says Hamas will agree to not having any role in Gaza’s governance. There is no clause that explicitly calls for the Islamist militant group to disband or to leave Gaza.

The plan says reforms to the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority may ultimately allow conditions “for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

Ahead of the UN vote, Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel remained opposed to Palestinian statehood after protests by far-right coalition allies over a US-backed statement indicating support for a pathway to Palestinian independence.

Netanyahu also opposes any Palestinian Authority involvement in Gaza.

Reconstruction

The Security Council resolution authorised a multinational force that Trump’s plan says will be temporarily deployed to Gaza to stabilise the territory. The resolution’s text also says member states could join a “Board of Peace” that would oversee reconstruction and economic recovery inside Gaza.

Hamas has criticised the resolution as failing to “live up to the demands and political and humanitarian rights” of the Palestinian people, who it said rejected an international guardianship mechanism for Gaza.

Any international force must only be deployed along Gaza’s borders to monitor the ceasefire and under UN supervision, Hamas said in a statement, warning that such a force would lose its neutrality if it tried to disarm the militant group.

Reham Owda, a Palestinian political analyst from Gaza, said the Hamas statement should be viewed as an objection, rather than a complete rejection, in an attempt to negotiate mechanisms for the international force and the role of the board of peace.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect on October 10 as part of Trump’s multi-phased plan to end the war. Israel has partially withdrawn its forces but still controls 53% of Gaza, and the sides have accused each other of violations.

Abu Abdallah, a businessman displaced in central Gaza, said Palestinians would support the deployment of international forces if it meant that Israel would fully withdraw its own.

“Hamas can’t decide our fate alone, but we also don’t want to get rid of one occupation, Israel, and get another international occupation,” he said by phone.

Reuters