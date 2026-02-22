World briefs | US envoy’s remarks on Israel and Middle East land draw condemnation in region

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jerusalem — Comments by US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee suggesting that Israel had a biblical right to much of the Middle East drew condemnation over the weekend from countries across the region, who called his remarks “dangerous and inflammatory”.

Huckabee, an evangelical Christian, has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his political career and a long-time defender of Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank — land which the Palestinians seek for a state.

Most countries view the Israeli settlements in territories captured in the 1967 war as illegal. Israel disputes this view and cites Biblical and historical ties to the land. Reuters

People walk past an anti-US billboard on a street in Tehran, Iran, February 5, 2026. Picture: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters (Majid Asgaripour)

Iran-US sanctions relief talks face new hurdles

Dubai — Iran and the US have differing views over sanctions relief in talks to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that new talks were planned in early March as fears of a military confrontation grow.

Iran and the US renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear programme as the US builds up its military capability in the Middle East, fuelling fears of a wider war.

Iran has threatened to strike US bases in the Middle East if it is attacked by US forces. Reuters

The US department of homeland security will suspend the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck and Global Entry programmes. Picture: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon (Annabelle Gordon)

US suspends TSA PreCheck amid DHS funding crisis

Bengaluru — The US department of homeland security will suspend the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck and Global Entry programmes due to the shutdown of much of the agency, the Washington Post reported on Saturday, citing a DHS spokesperson.

The department is pausing its programmes, one of several emergency measures the agency said it is taking to redirect staffing more than a week after Congress failed to send more money to the agency, the newspaper said. Reuters

The Danish Navy's HDMS Vaedderen ship sails off Nuuk, Greenland, January 18 2026. Picture: ( Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters )

Trump plans hospital ship for Greenland

Washington — US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he was working with Louisiana governor Jeff Landry to send a hospital boat to Greenland, a Danish territory that Trump has said he wants to acquire.

Trump announced the plan on social media moments before hosting a dinner for Republican governors at the White House, where he sat next to and chatted with Landry.

“Working with the fantastic governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way,” Trump said.

Neither the White House nor Landry’s office responded to queries about the post, whether the ship had been requested by Denmark or Greenland and which sick people needed help. The department of war had no immediate comment. Reuters

JPMorgan cut Trump accounts after Capitol attack fallout row

New York — JPMorgan Chase told President Donald Trump and his hospitality business in February 2021 it was closing their accounts at the bank, according to new documents released Friday as part of a $5bn lawsuit Trump has filed against the bank and CEO Jamie Dimon.

Several businesses cut ties with Trump after the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, including two law firms that represented him and the Trump Organization and the PGA of America, which stripped Trump’s club in Bedminster, New Jersey, of the 2022 PGA Championship.

The bank did not list any specific reason for the account closures in its February 19 2021 letters to Trump and the Trump Organization. Reuters

Pakistan strikes militants in Afghanistan after suicide bombings

Karachi — Pakistan said it launched strikes on militant targets in Afghanistan after blaming recent suicide bombings, including assaults during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on fighters it said were operating from its neighbour’s territory.

Women and children were among the dozens killed and injured in Saturday’s attacks, the South Asian nation’s ruling Taliban said, in remarks Reuters could not verify, while its defence ministry vowed an appropriate response at a suitable time.

The strikes bring a sharp escalation in tension just days after Kabul released three Pakistani soldiers in a Saudi-mediated move to ratchet down worries following months of clashes along the rugged frontier. Reuters