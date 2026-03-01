US troops killed as Iran retaliation widens regional conflict

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Emergency response teams attend the scene of a fatal Iranian strike, after Iran launched missile barrages following attacks by the US and Israel on Saturday, in Beit Shemesh, Israel March 1 2026. Picture:

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

Washington — Three US service members have been killed and another five seriously wounded in the first casualties of the unfolding US operations against Iran, the US military said on Sunday.

The casualties were announced on the second day of strikes by the US and Israel against Iran.

The US military’s Central Command said in a statement on Sunday that US troops suffered additional, less serious injuries as well.

“Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing,” Central Command said in a statement on X.

It declined to offer specifics of how the US forces were killed and wounded, but Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have launched blistering rounds of drones and missiles at targets throughout the Middle East.

On Sunday morning, Iran said it had launched an attack on the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier with four ballistic missiles, state media reported. Central Command said the ship was not hit and that Iran’s missiles didn’t come close.

The USS Abraham Lincoln. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake (Mike Blake)

The US deaths are the first combat-related fatalities suffered by the US military in major operations ordered by President Donald Trump since he returned to office last year. The US bombing of Iran’s nuclear sites last June and the US military’s seizure of Venezuela’s president in January led to no US fatalities.

In a sign of widening turmoil, Israel’s ambulance service said nine people were killed by a missile strike in the town of Beit Shemesh, the UAE said Iranian attacks killed three people, and Kuwait reported one dead in Iranian raids.

Strikes launched

Debris from an intercepted drone damaged an Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and several other international missions, causing minor injuries to a woman and her child, Abu Dhabi’s state media office said on Sunday.

Debris from the drone fell against the facade of the Etihad Towers complex after an interception that caused loud sounds heard across the emirate, the media office said.

People march after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes, in Basra, Iraq, March 1 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Mohammed Aty (Mohammed Aty)

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, Iran said it would target US bases in the region. But it has also hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

As retaliatory strikes widened on Sunday, they reverberated across Gulf Arab states, with loud blasts heard in Dubai and the Qatari capital, Doha, and with Oman being hit for the first time.

Drone shrapnel

In Dubai, two people were injured after shrapnel from drones fell over two houses when they were intercepted, a Dubai state media office statement said.

Dubai’s international airport, its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel and the man-made Palm Jumeirah Island all suffered damage overnight, as did Abu Dhabi’s international airport.

Thick black plumes of smoke continued to rise from the Jebel Ali port area, where one of the berths caught fire on Sunday because of debris from an intercepted missile.

State-owned logistics firm DP World has temporarily paused operations at Jebel Ali Port, according to a notice seen by Reuters.

The operator said the move was taken as a precaution following the recent regional developments and following the direction of relevant government authorities.

The operator’s Jebel Ali Port and adjacent free trade zone account for 36% of Dubai’s gross domestic product. The company says it handles around 10% of global container traffic with operations spanning countries including Angola, Britain, Canada, India and Peru.

Dubai Media Office and DP World did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Large plumes of smoke were also seen rising at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Port area, according to a Reuters witness.

In neighbouring Oman, which was spared retaliation on Saturday, Duqm commercial port was targeted by two drones, wounding one worker, the state news agency said.

Dubai is the biggest tourism and trade hub in the Middle East, and its airport is one of the world’s busiest travel hubs.

Qatar’s interior ministry said on Sunday that it was responding to a limited fire in an industrial zone after debris fell from an intercepted missile.