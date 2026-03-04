Hegseth says US sub sank Iranian warship off Sri Lanka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Uditha Jayasinghe

Galle, Sri Lanka — A US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan foreign minister Vijitha Herath had earlier told parliament that 180 people were on board the Iranian vessel, which he identified as the Iris Dena.

A ship named Irins Dena was listed as taking part in a naval drill held in the Bay of Bengal from February 18 to 25, according to the exercise’s website.

Injured in Sri Lankan hospital

Sri Lankan navy spokesperson Commander Buddhika Sampath said bodies had been recovered from the sea in the area of the incident. Thirty-two people were rescued by the Sri Lankan navy and were being treated in hospital in the southern port city of Galle.

The navy received a distress call from an Iranian ship and informed the Sri Lankan air force, and both launched a search and rescue operation, he said.

Rescue boats that reached the site did not see the ship and observed only an oil slick, Sampath said, adding that the incident took place outside Sri Lankan waters, but Colombo was still committed to providing support.

Sri Lankan forces were focused on saving lives on the Iranian ship and will investigate the cause of the incident later, he said.

Sri Lankan forces had also not observed any other ship or aircraft in the area of the incident, he added.

“We are hopeful we can rescue more people and will continue [operations] until we are sure,” Sampath said.