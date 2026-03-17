Middle East

Israel says Iran’s security chief Larijani was killed in strike

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Iranian security chief Ali Larijani pictured in 2024. Picture: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (Majid Asgaripour )

JERUSALEM — Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani had been killed in an Israeli strike.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iran.

Earlier, Israeli officials said it had targeted Iran’s Larijani.

If his death is confirmed, he would be the most senior Iranian official to be killed after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died on the first day of the war.

Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and a close ally of Khamenei, was seen in Tehran on Friday taking part in Quds Day rallies.

Later that day, the US offered a reward of up to $10m for information on senior Iranian military and intelligence officials, including Larijani, as part of a list of 10 figures linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Many Israeli media outlets also said the strikes targeted Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Basij Resistance Force and other senior Basij figures, with the outcome of the strikes being assessed.

iran war

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