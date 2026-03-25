Benjamin Netanyahu races budget deadline to avert early elections

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a session at the plenum of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, on January 5 2026. Picture:

By Maayan Lubell and Steven Scheer

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is racing to pass a state budget and stave off early elections he would likely lose, with the war in Iran so far doing little to improve his standing in the polls.

In the war’s first days, Netanyahu’s camp saw a chance for his right-wing coalition to capitalise on the opening salvo that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by holding elections ahead of an expected October date, a source familiar with Netanyahu’s political strategy said.

One way to force snap elections would be to let parliament fail to pass the budget by March 31, which under Israeli law would trigger a vote within 90 days. As US-Israeli strikes killed a host of top Iranian figures, some of Netanyahu’s confidants publicly floated the idea of a June vote.

But nearly four weeks into a war that has so far failed to achieve a stated objective of toppling Iran’s clerical rulers, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is looking to stave off early elections, three members of his government told Reuters.

An emergency crew member works next to a destroyed car in Tel Aviv. Picture: REUTERS (Ronen Zvulun)

That effort to avoid an early contest has included allocating funds to political allies to secure a majority vote for the budget in parliament and rushing it through the chamber’s finance committee to meet next week’s deadline.

Netanyahu’s political spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

In public remarks since 2023, Netanyahu has consistently rejected calls to bring elections forward at a time of war.

“I hope the government fulfils its term... meaning elections in September or October,” Netanyahu told reporters on March 12, saying that he had appealed to allies to be responsible at a time of war and pass the defence-heavy $225bn budget.

Joint campaign

For Netanyahu, the war has helped him pivot attention away from Gaza and toward his joint campaign with the US against Iran, where national consensus is strongest. Surveys have shown wide support among Israelis for a war that Netanyahu says is meant to eliminate an existential threat.

But when it comes to votes, election polls are showing a picture largely unchanged since October 7 2023, when the Middle East was plunged into turmoil by Hamas’ surprise attack, leaving Netanyahu’s security credentials in tatters.

Polls consistently show around 40% of voters sticking with Netanyahu’s coalition of nationalist and religious parties, 40% backing opposition parties and a swing vote so far not moving to Netanyahu, said Gideon Rahat, a political scientist at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Debris and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, on March 25 2026. Picture: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh (Amr Abdallah Dalsh)

Even if Israelis rally in support of the war’s goals, they are growing weary as it drags on with no decisive end or diplomatic resolution in sight after a shorter round of fighting in June, said Rahat.

“You have one round, a few months of quiet, and then another round,” he said.

A poll published by the Times of Israel on March 19 showed Netanyahu’s Likud party would win 28 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, down from 34 at present. While Likud would be the largest party, his coalition would fall short of a majority, securing only 51 seats, the poll said.

On March 3, Israeli science minister and Likud party member Gila Gamliel told local radio that the election will be held in late June or early July. Senior party members and Netanyahu aides made similar remarks to Israeli media.

In the weeks since, Netanyahu has acknowledged there is no certainty Iranians will overthrow their rulers. As the war nears a fifth week, the prospect of a summer election appears remote.

“His strategy is buying time,” said Rahat.

Defence costs

With schools shut and workplaces only partially open, the Iran war is costing the economy five billion shekels ($1.6bn) a week, according to finance ministry estimates.

Netanyahu’s government has also had to approve an additional 32-billion shekels for defence costs since the Iran war started.

With defence spending climbing sharply, there is less money available to satisfy demands from key constituencies whose backing Netanyahu needs in parliament — including ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties, who left his government in 2025.

Those parties had threatened to vote against the budget if legislation was not first finalised exempting the ultra-Orthodox from mandatory service in Israel’s conscript military, an issue that has plagued Netanyahu’s alliance with them since 2023.

But they appear to have backed down on their threat after Netanyahu’s coalition allocated around five billion shekels for ultra-Orthodox schools this month. Spokespersons for the parties, Shas and UTJ, did not respond to requests for comment.

Vladimir Beliak, an opposition member who sits on parliament’s finance committee, said that by approving those funds, Netanyahu’s government has opted for “coalition survival over fair distribution of resources”.

Adding to Netanyahu’s political challenges is his long-running corruption trial on charges of fraud, bribery and breach of trust, which he denies.

Netanyahu, with support from US President Donald Trump, has appealed to Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a pardon. A mid-trial pardon would be unprecedented, and Israel’s justice system has argued against it.