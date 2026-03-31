UN weighs probe into deaths of aid workers in Gaza war

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UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini talks with UN Geneva spokesperson Alessandra Vellucci after a press conference on the last day of his mandate at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 31, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

By Emma Farge

Geneva — Discussions are under way for a UN investigation into the killing of more than 390 employees in the two-year Gaza war, the head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency said on Tuesday, making it the deadliest conflict in the global body’s history.

“I believe that we need to have a panel — a high-level panel of experts — to look into the killing of our staff,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, at a press conference in Geneva on the last day of his term.

“The topic has been raised with the office of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and with member states in New York,” he said. “Part of the reason this has not been operationalised yet is that there is still an ongoing conflict,” he said, referring to Israel’s continuing airstrikes in the enclave despite an October ceasefire that ended the Israel-Hamas war.

The Israeli diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment. More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, according to local health officials, following an attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Delays in implementing the second phase of a US plan to end the Gaza war, set to focus on disarming Hamas and an international security force, were adding to Palestinians’ misery, he said. “People are still living in the rubble in Gaza; they are still queueing for hours every day to have access to clean water,” he said.

“It remains extremely grim, and the more the implementation of the next stage will be stalled, the more desperate people in Gaza will be.”

He also voiced concerns that a so-called temporary “yellow line” demarcating Israeli- and Hamas-controlled areas that is shutting Gazans out of about half of the crowded territory would endure.

Lazzarini, who will be replaced temporarily by Britain’s Christian Saunders, warned earlier this month that his organisation’s viability was in doubt and that any collapse would result in Israel taking over its humanitarian work.