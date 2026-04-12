China may supply air defence systems to Iran, US intelligence warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Akanksha Khushi

US intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

US President Donald Trump, speaking to a group of reporters on Saturday afternoon as he departed the White House to fly to Miami, said that “if China does that, China can have big problems”.

He did not elaborate.

The US state department, the Chinese embassy in Washington and China’s foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters requests for comment earlier on Saturday.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as Manpads, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The US and Iran held high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.

• Leading business news as it happens. Join Business Day’s WhatsApp channel