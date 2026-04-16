Hopes rise for deal to end Iran war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon in Washington, where he gave an update on the Iran war. Picture:

By Maayan Lubell and Ariba Shahid

Jerusalem/Islamabad — Optimism grew on Thursday that the Iran war may be near an end after a key Pakistani mediator made a breakthrough on “sticky issues“, a source said, though Iran warned the fate of its nuclear programme had not been resolved.

The US and Pakistan have been talking up the prospects for a deal in the more than six-week war, with US President Donald Trump saying the accord would open the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply flows.

Closure of the strait has triggered the worst oil price shock in history and forced the IMF to downgrade its outlook for the global economy, warning that prolonged conflict could push the world to the brink of recession.

Pakistan’s army chief and a key figure in the mediation, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday to try to prevent a renewal of the conflict after lengthy talks held in Islamabad last weekend ended without a deal.

A senior Iranian official said on Thursday that the trip had led to greater hopes for a second round of talks and an extension of the two-week ceasefire. Still, fundamental differences remain over the country’s nuclear programme, the official added.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that both sides are willing to resume talks, though no date had yet been set.

US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth told a Pentagon briefing on Thursday that troops were poised to restart combat operations if a deal was not reached.

Fighting in Lebanon

The issue of a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has been waging a parallel campaign against Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, would also be an essential component of any peace talks, Pakistan said.

Israel’s cabinet met on Wednesday to discuss a possible ceasefire, a senior Israeli official said, while Trump announced the leaders of the two countries would speak for the first time in decades.

“It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow. Nice!” Trump wrote in a social media post published on Wednesday night.

However, three Lebanese officials said there were no plans for a call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the near future, and two officials said the US administration had been informed.

Fighting continued to rage in southern Lebanon on Thursday. A senior Lebanese security official said an Israeli strike had severed the last bridge linking the area to the rest of the country. One person was killed in an Israeli strike targeting a car on the road that links to Syria, the country’s state news agency said. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on either strike.

Stock markets have rallied strongly in recent days on expectations of a swift resolution to the fighting, with global equities vaulting past their previous all-time highs in Asian trading on Thursday. Indices on Wall Street reached record highs on Wednesday as crude oil prices steadied.

The war broke out with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28, triggering Iranian attacks on Iran’s Gulf neighbours and reigniting the Israel-Hezbollah conflict. Thousands of people have been killed, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, while soaring energy costs have rattled investors and policymakers around the world.

Nuclear freeze

Iran’s nuclear ambitions were a key sticking point at last weekend’s talks. The US proposed a 20-year suspension of all nuclear activity by Iran — an apparent concession from longstanding demands for a permanent ban — while Tehran suggested a halt of three to five years, according to people familiar with the proposals.

Washington has also pressed for any highly enriched uranium to be removed from Iran, while Tehran has demanded that international sanctions against it be lifted.

The war has led Iran to effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz to ships other than its own, sharply reducing exports from the Gulf. The US has sought to ramp up pressure on Iran’s oil-dependent economy by imposing its blockade on ships travelling to Iranian ports.

On Thursday, the US widened its blockade on Iranian shipping to include what it called contraband, including weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products, as well as iron, steel, and aluminium.

Any vessel suspected of trying to reach Iranian territory would be subject to “visit, board, search and seizure“, the US Navy said in an advisory.

Chairman of the joint chiefs of staff Dan Caine said that as of Thursday morning the US military had not boarded any ships and that 13 had turned around.

Tehran could consider allowing ships to sail freely through the Omani side of the strait without risk of attack as part of proposals it has offered in negotiations with the US, providing a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict, a source briefed by Tehran said.