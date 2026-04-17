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Iran’s foreign minister says passage of vessels via Hormuz Strait is open during ceasefire

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Cargo ships are shown in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, United Arab Emirates File photo: REUTERS (Stringer)

Iran’s foreign minister said on Friday that passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The passage of vessels through the strait will be on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran, Abbas Araqchi added in a post on X.

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