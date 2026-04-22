Oil prices rise after reports container ships in Hormuz shot at

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An unrelated picture of ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18. REUTERS/

By Shadia Nasralla

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses after reports of gunfire attacks on at least three container ships in the Strait of Hormuz and a lack of progress in peace talks between the US and Iran.

Brent crude futures were up 73c, or 0.7%, at $99.21 a barrel at 10.49am GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures were up 59c, or 0.7%, to $90.26. Both benchmarks climbed about 3% on Tuesday.

At least three container ships were hit by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy seized two vessels for what it described as maritime violations and transferred them to Iranian shores, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Iran and the US have imposed restrictions on ships using the strait, which, until the Iran war began at the end of February, had carried about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran, hours before it was due to expire. Neither side showed up for peace talks in Pakistan.

US crude and products stockpile data

The ceasefire announcement appeared to be unilateral, and it was not immediately clear whether Iran or US-ally Israel would agree to extend the truce, which began two weeks ago.

In Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Druzhba pipeline carrying Russian oil was ready to resume operations. However, three industry sources said Russia was set to stop oil exports from Kazakhstan to Germany via the pipeline from May 1.

Later on Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to publish weekly inventory data. EIA/S crude stocks fell by 4.5-million barrels last week, while petrol and distillate stocks also declined, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Analysts estimated a 1.2-million-barrel draw of crude for the week ended April 17.

“If the EIA confirms the draws and US weekly exports of both crude oil and refined products remain robust, this will be taken as confirmation that consumers in Europe and the Far East are scrambling to secure oil supplies wherever, whenever, and however they can,” PVM analysts said.

Reuters